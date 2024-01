AP Elections Political Latest Updates Telugu..

రాహుల్‌ యాత్రపై దాడులు.. ఏపీలో కాంగ్రెస్‌ నిరసనలు

The Congress party strongly condemns extremist BJP goons’ attack on Bharat Nyaya Jodo Yatra in Assam. The BJP is not able to digest the fact that the Yatra has been cruising unstoppably, uniting hearts and inspiring people, moving unopposed under Shri Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.…

— YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) January 21, 2024