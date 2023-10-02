న్యూఢిల్లీ: అక్టోబర్ 2న మహాత్మా గాంధీ జయంతి సందర్భంగా సోమవారం పలువురు ప్రముఖులు నివాళులు అర్పించారు. ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే మహాత్మాగాంధీ చిత్రపటానికి పూలమాలలు వేసి నివాళులర్పించారు. అదే విధంగా విజయ్‌ ఘాట్‌లో లాల్‌ బహదూర్‌శాస్త్రీకి మోదీ నివాళులు అర్పించారు.

VIDEO | PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti . pic.twitter.com/IVe0uhaNGC

మరోవైపు జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీ 154వ జయంతిని పురస్కరించుకొని దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ‘స్వచ్ఛతా కీ సేవా’ కార్యక్రమానికి ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఆదివారం ఢిల్లీలో లాంఛనంగా శ్రీకారం చుట్టారు. స్వయంగా చీపురు చేతపట్టి రహదారిని శుభ్రం చేశారు. ఆయన ఈ శ్రమదాన కార్యక్రమంతో వినూత్నంగా ఫిట్‌నెస్, ఆరోగ్య సంరక్షణను కూడా జోడించారు. ప్రముఖ ఫిట్‌నెస్‌ ఇన్‌ఫ్లూయెన్సర్‌ అంకిత్‌ బైయాన్‌పూరియాతో కలిసి శ్రమదానంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.

I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023