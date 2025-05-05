 డీఆర్‌డీవో, నేవీల ఎమ్‌ఐజీఎమ్‌ పరీక్ష విజయవంతం | DRDO, Navy conduct successful trial of MIGM | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

డీఆర్‌డీవో, నేవీల ఎమ్‌ఐజీఎమ్‌ పరీక్ష విజయవంతం

Published Mon, May 5 2025 8:48 PM | Last Updated on Mon, May 5 2025 9:08 PM

DRDO, Navy conduct successful trial of MIGM

న్యూఢిల్లీ:  ట్రయల్‌ రన్‌లో భాగంగా భారత డిఫెన్స్ రీసెర్చ్ అండ్ డెవలప్ మెంట్ ఆర్గనైజేషన్(డీఆర్డీఓ), నేవీలు సంయుక్తంగా ప్రయోగించిన మల్టీ ఇన్ ఫ్లూయెన్స్ గ్రౌండ్ మైన్‌ పరీక్ష పరీక్ష విజయవంతమైంది. ఈరోజు(సోమవారం) ఎమ్ఐజీమ్(Multi Influence Ground Mine) ను భారత నేవీ, డీఆర్‌డీవోలు  విజయవంతంగా ప్రయోగించినట్లు కేంద్ర రక్షణశాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. 

ఈ మేరకు డీఆర్డీఓకు నేవీ బృందానికి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ఈ వ్యవస్థ భారత నావికాదళం యొక్క సముద్రగర్భ యుద్ధ సామర్థ్యాలను మరింత మెరుగుపరుస్తుందని రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

రోజురోజుకీ తమన్నా అందం రెట్టింపు.. చూస్తుంటేనే! (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

'#సింగిల్'తో అదృష్టం పరీక్షించుకోనున్న ఇవానా (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ లో చిల్ అవుతున్న అరియానా (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

శర్వానంద్ సినిమాతో గ్లామర్‌ బ్యూటీ రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇంతకీ ఎవరు? (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

కూకట్‌పల్లిలో సినీనటి కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ సందడి (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Russias Record Losses in Ukraine War Explained 1
Video_icon

యుద్ధంలో పిట్టల్లా రాలిపోతున్న రష్యా దళాలు

Mystery of Maduranagar Pawan Incident 2
Video_icon

Pawan Incident: వీడిన మధురానగర్ పవన్ మిస్టరీ
YS Jagan Fires On Chandrababu Govt Over Negligence On Farmers 3
Video_icon

రైతులపై కూటమి నిర్లక్ష్యం YS జగన్ ఆగ్రహం
Undavalli Arun Kumar Reaction On IPS PSR Anjaneyulu Illigal Arrest 4
Video_icon

పీఎస్ఆర్ ఆంజనేయులు అరెస్టుపై ఉండవల్లి అరుణ్ కుమార్ సంచలన కామెంట్స్
Bandi Sanjay Strong Message To Maoists 5
Video_icon

కేంద్ర హోంశాఖ సహాయ మంత్రి బండి సంజయ్ హాట్ కామెంట్స్
Advertisement
 
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest