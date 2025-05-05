న్యూఢిల్లీ: ట్రయల్‌ రన్‌లో భాగంగా భారత డిఫెన్స్ రీసెర్చ్ అండ్ డెవలప్ మెంట్ ఆర్గనైజేషన్(డీఆర్డీఓ), నేవీలు సంయుక్తంగా ప్రయోగించిన మల్టీ ఇన్ ఫ్లూయెన్స్ గ్రౌండ్ మైన్‌ పరీక్ష పరీక్ష విజయవంతమైంది. ఈరోజు(సోమవారం) ఎమ్ఐజీమ్(Multi Influence Ground Mine) ను భారత నేవీ, డీఆర్‌డీవోలు విజయవంతంగా ప్రయోగించినట్లు కేంద్ర రక్షణశాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

The @DRDO_India and @indiannavy successfully undertook combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry on this… pic.twitter.com/pOvynpBcr5

— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 5, 2025