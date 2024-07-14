అమెరికా మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్‌పై దాడి జరిగింది. ఈ దాడి నుంచి ఆయన తృటిలో తప్పించుకున్నారు. ఈ వార్త తెలిసిన ప్రపంచ నేతలంతా ట్రంప్‌ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ కూడా ట్రంప్‌పై దాడికి స్పందించారు. సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్ ఎక్స్‌లో ప్రధాని మోదీ ఈ దాడిని ఖండించారు. ట్రంప్ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ తన పోస్టులో ‘నా స్నేహితుడు, మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్‌పై జరిగిన దాడి విషయమై చాలా ఆందోళన చెందుతున్నాను. ఈ ఘటనను తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాల్లో, ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో హింసకు తావు లేదు. ఆయన త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను’ అని పేర్కొన్నారు.



Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American…

