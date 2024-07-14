 ట్రంప్‌పై దాడిని ఖండించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ | PM Narendra Modi Condemn | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

ట్రంప్‌పై దాడిని ఖండించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

Published Sun, Jul 14 2024 9:02 AM | Last Updated on Sun, Jul 14 2024 9:02 AM

PM Narendra Modi Condemn

అమెరికా మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్‌పై దాడి జరిగింది. ఈ దాడి నుంచి  ఆయన తృటిలో తప్పించుకున్నారు. ఈ వార్త తెలిసిన ప్రపంచ నేతలంతా ట్రంప్‌ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ కూడా ట్రంప్‌పై దాడికి స్పందించారు. సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్ ఎక్స్‌లో ప్రధాని మోదీ ఈ దాడిని ఖండించారు. ట్రంప్ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ తన పోస్టులో ‘నా స్నేహితుడు, మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్‌పై జరిగిన దాడి విషయమై చాలా ఆందోళన చెందుతున్నాను. ఈ ఘటనను తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాల్లో, ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో హింసకు తావు లేదు. ఆయన త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను’ అని పేర్కొన్నారు.
 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Narendra Modi Donald Trump Attack condemn

Related news by tags

Related News by category

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all

థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లో బీచ్‌ పక్కనే పెళ్లి.. సంతోషం పట్టలేకున్న వరలక్ష్మి (ఫోటోలు)

అనంత్‌- రాధిక పెళ్లి: నిండు మనసుతో ఆశీర్వదించిన సినీతారలు (ఫోటోలు)

కళ్లు చెదిరే అందం.. టీమిండియా స్టార్‌ భార్య ఫొటోలు వైరల్‌

అంబానీ పెళ్లికి రాశీ ఖన్నా ఇలా ముస్తాబైంది! (ఫోటోలు)

మరీ ముద్దొచ్చేలా యాంకర్ రష్మి.. ఇలా అయితే ఎలా? (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Comments On TDP Government Filed Case On YS Jagan
Video_icon

జగన్ పై చంద్రబాబు కుట్రను బయటపెట్టిన కాకాణి
YSRCP MLA Virupakshi Fires On Vangalapudi Anitha
Video_icon

వంగలపూడి అనితపై ఎమ్మెల్యే విరూపాక్షి ఫైర్
Chandrababu Conspiracy On AP Assigned Lands
Video_icon

ఎసైన్డ్ కు ఎసరు.. YSRCP ప్రభుత్వ పథకాలను తొలగించడమే బాబు టార్గెట్..
Big Debate On Chandrababu 30 Days Ruling
Video_icon

Big Question: నెలరోజుల నరకం బాబు పాలన.. వణుకుతున్న రాష్ట్రం
TDP Govt Insults IAS And IPS Officers
Video_icon

కక్ష సాధింపు తీరు.. ఇదెక్కడి పాలన చంద్రబాబు..?

 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest