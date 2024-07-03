 7 రోజులు 34 గంటలు.. ముందుగానే వాయిదా! Inaugural 18th lok sabha sessions adjourned | Sakshi
7 రోజులు 34 గంటలు.. ముందుగానే వాయిదా!

Published Wed, Jul 3 2024 10:34 AM

Inaugural 18th lok sabha sessions adjourned

ఢిల్లీ: 18వ లోక్‌సభ తొలి సమావేశాలు నిరవధిక వాయిదాతో ముగిశాయి. రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రసంగానికి ధన్యవాద తీర్మానంపై జరిగిన రెండు రోజుల చర్చకు మం‍గళవారం ప్రధాని మోదీ బదులిచ్చాక సభ నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా పడింది. లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా ఈ మేరకు నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారని లోక్‌సభ సెక్రటేరియట్‌ ప్రకటించింది.

 

ఈ సమావేశాలు మొత్తం 7 రోజుల్లో 34 గంటల పాటు చర్చలు జరిగాయి. 103 శాతం ఉత్పాదకత(productivity) నమోదైనట్లు స్పీకర్‌ ఓ బిర్లా తెలిపారు. జూన్‌ 24న మొదలైన పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలు షెడ్యూల్‌ ప్రకారం బుధవారం దాకా జరగాల్సి ఉంది. కానీ ఒక రోజు ముందే నిరవధిక వాయిదా వేశారు.

‘రాష్ట్రపతి  ప్రసంగం ధన్యవాద  తీర్మానంపై జూన్‌  27న 18 గంటలపాటు చర్చ జరిగింది.  ఈ చర్చలో 68 మంది పాల్గొన్నారు. 50 మంది  సభ్యులు  మాట్లాడారు. మంగళవారం ప్రధాని మోదీ రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రసంగం ధన్యవాద తీర్మానానికి సమాధానం చెప్పటంతో చర్చ  ముగిసింది’ అని లోక్‌సభ సెక్రటేరియట్‌ తెలిపింది.​

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha 2024 adjournment Delhi Om Birla

