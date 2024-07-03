7 రోజులు 34 గంటలు.. ముందుగానే వాయిదా!

ఢిల్లీ: 18వ లోక్‌సభ తొలి సమావేశాలు నిరవధిక వాయిదాతో ముగిశాయి. రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రసంగానికి ధన్యవాద తీర్మానంపై జరిగిన రెండు రోజుల చర్చకు మం‍గళవారం ప్రధాని మోదీ బదులిచ్చాక సభ నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా పడింది. లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా ఈ మేరకు నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారని లోక్‌సభ సెక్రటేరియట్‌ ప్రకటించింది.

The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on 24 June, 2024, concluded on July 2. Speaker Om Birla informed that the First Session comprised 7 sittings and lasted for about 34 hours. He informed that Lok Sabha recorded 103% productivity during the Session: Lok Sabha…

ఈ సమావేశాలు మొత్తం 7 రోజుల్లో 34 గంటల పాటు చర్చలు జరిగాయి. 103 శాతం ఉత్పాదకత(productivity) నమోదైనట్లు స్పీకర్‌ ఓ బిర్లా తెలిపారు. జూన్‌ 24న మొదలైన పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలు షెడ్యూల్‌ ప్రకారం బుధవారం దాకా జరగాల్సి ఉంది. కానీ ఒక రోజు ముందే నిరవధిక వాయిదా వేశారు.

Speaker Om Birla informed the House that the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on 27 June lasted for more than 18 hours and 68 Members participated in the discussion. In addition, 50 Members laid their speeches. The discussion concluded with the reply…

