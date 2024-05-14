ముంబైలో ఘోరం.. హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి 14 మంది మృతి

ముంబై, సాక్షి: ముంబయిలో సోమవారం గాలివాన బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. ఘాట్‌కోపర్‌లో పెను విషాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఈదుర గాలుల ధాటికి 100 అడుగుల ఎత్తైన భారీ ఇనుప హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి 14 మంది దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. వంద మంది దాకా గాయపడ్డారు. సహాయక చర్యలు ఇంకా కొనసాగుతుండడంతో.. మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరగొచ్చని అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు.

Breaking : Death Toll in the Mumbai Hoarding collapse rises to 8. 30 still feared trapped.



How is the crushing of 8 people , under a 100 ft hoarding , in India's financial capital NOT a news priority on Prime Time TV ? pic.twitter.com/G29jzn47IH — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident | Latest visuals from the accident spot; rescue and search operation underway



8 people have died and approximately 20-30 are trapped under the hoarding which collapsed in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar. pic.twitter.com/OFCajrg7iT — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 4గం.30 ప్రాంతంలో.. గాలుల ధాటికి ఘాట్‌కోపర్‌లోని సమతా నగర్‌లో భారీ హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి రైల్వే పెట్రోల్‌ పంపుపై పడింది. సమాచారం అందుకున్న రెస్క్యూ టీంలు రంగంలోకి దిగారు. 14 మంది మృతదేహాల్ని వెలికి తీశాయి. కూలిన హోర్డింగ్‌ కింద కింద ఇంకా పలువురు చిక్కుకున్నట్లు భావిస్తున్నారు. ఈ హోర్డింగ్‌ ఏర్పాటుకు అనుమతులు తీసుకోలేదని ముంబయి నగరపాలక సంస్థ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

#WATCH | Mumbai: The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident has risen to 14. There were a total of 88 victims, out of which 74 were rescued injured: NDRF



(Morning visuals of the rescue operations from the spot) pic.twitter.com/vggAIlfY3g — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

ఇక దాదర్‌, కుర్లా, మాహిమ్‌, ఘాట్‌కోపర్‌, ములుండ్‌, విఖ్రోలి, దక్షిణ ముంబయిలోని వివిధ ప్రాంతాల్లో సోమవారం సాయంత్రం తేలికపాటి వర్షంతోపాటు, బలమైన ఈదురు గాలులు వీచాయి. కొన్నిచోట్ల దట్టంగా దుమ్ము ఎగసిపడింది.

#WATCH | Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "...Rescuing the people is our priority. Government will take care of the treatment of those who are injured in the incident. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of those who have lost their… pic.twitter.com/uMPQjJLQ90 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

వడాలాలోని బర్కత్‌ అలీ నాకాలో శ్రీజీ టవర్‌ సమీపంలో వడాలా-అంటోప్‌ హిల్‌ రోడ్డులో సాయంత్రం నాలుగు గంటలకు నిర్మాణంలో ఉన్న మెటల్‌ పార్కింగ్‌ టవర్‌ రోడ్డుపై కుప్పకూలింది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఇద్దరు గాయపడ్డారు. ఎనిమిది వాహనాలు ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి.

వర్షం, ఈదురుగాలి కారణంగా అనేక ప్రాంతాల్లో స్తంభాలు, చెట్లు నేలకొరిగాయి. కొన్నిచోట్ల వైర్లు తెగిపడ్డాయి. పలు మార్గాల్లో మెట్రో సేవలను తాత్కాలికంగా నిలిపివేశారు. సెంట్రల్‌ రైల్వే రెండు గంటలకుపైగా లోకల్‌ రైలు సేవలను నిలిపివేసింది. అనేక చోట్ల విద్యుత్తు సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది.

ముంబయి విమానాశ్రయంలో దృగ్గోచరత పడిపోవడంతో గంటా ఆరు నిమిషాల పాటు విమానాల రాకపోకలను నిలిపివేశారు. సుమారు 15 విమానాలను దారి మళ్లించారు. సాయంత్రం 5.03 గంటలకు రన్‌వే కార్యకలాపాలను పునరుద్ధరించినట్లు విమానాశ్రయ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.