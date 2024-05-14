 ముంబైలో ఘోరం.. హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి 14 మంది మృతి | Sakshi
ముంబైలో ఘోరం.. హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి 14 మంది మృతి

Published Tue, May 14 2024 7:20 AM

Mumbai hoarding collapse: several deceased and injured in Ghatkopar

ముంబై, సాక్షి: ముంబయిలో సోమవారం గాలివాన బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. ఘాట్‌కోపర్‌లో పెను విషాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది.  ఈదుర గాలుల ధాటికి 100 అడుగుల ఎత్తైన భారీ ఇనుప హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి 14 మంది దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. వంద మంది దాకా గాయపడ్డారు. సహాయక చర్యలు ఇంకా కొనసాగుతుండడంతో.. మృతుల సంఖ్య పెరగొచ్చని అధికారులు చెబుతున్నారు.

 

 

సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 4గం.30 ప్రాంతంలో.. గాలుల ధాటికి ఘాట్‌కోపర్‌లోని సమతా నగర్‌లో భారీ హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలి  రైల్వే పెట్రోల్‌ పంపుపై పడింది. సమాచారం అందుకున్న రెస్క్యూ టీంలు రంగంలోకి దిగారు. 14 మంది మృతదేహాల్ని వెలికి తీశాయి.  కూలిన హోర్డింగ్‌ కింద కింద ఇంకా పలువురు చిక్కుకున్నట్లు భావిస్తున్నారు.  ఈ హోర్డింగ్‌ ఏర్పాటుకు అనుమతులు తీసుకోలేదని ముంబయి నగరపాలక సంస్థ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

 

ఇక దాదర్‌, కుర్లా, మాహిమ్‌, ఘాట్‌కోపర్‌, ములుండ్‌, విఖ్రోలి, దక్షిణ ముంబయిలోని వివిధ ప్రాంతాల్లో సోమవారం సాయంత్రం తేలికపాటి వర్షంతోపాటు, బలమైన ఈదురు గాలులు వీచాయి. కొన్నిచోట్ల దట్టంగా దుమ్ము ఎగసిపడింది.

 

వడాలాలోని బర్కత్‌ అలీ నాకాలో శ్రీజీ టవర్‌ సమీపంలో వడాలా-అంటోప్‌ హిల్‌ రోడ్డులో సాయంత్రం నాలుగు గంటలకు నిర్మాణంలో ఉన్న మెటల్‌ పార్కింగ్‌ టవర్‌ రోడ్డుపై కుప్పకూలింది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఇద్దరు గాయపడ్డారు. ఎనిమిది వాహనాలు ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి.  

వర్షం, ఈదురుగాలి కారణంగా అనేక ప్రాంతాల్లో స్తంభాలు, చెట్లు నేలకొరిగాయి. కొన్నిచోట్ల వైర్లు తెగిపడ్డాయి. పలు మార్గాల్లో మెట్రో సేవలను తాత్కాలికంగా నిలిపివేశారు. సెంట్రల్‌ రైల్వే రెండు గంటలకుపైగా లోకల్‌ రైలు సేవలను నిలిపివేసింది. అనేక చోట్ల విద్యుత్తు సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది.

ముంబయి విమానాశ్రయంలో దృగ్గోచరత పడిపోవడంతో గంటా ఆరు నిమిషాల పాటు విమానాల రాకపోకలను నిలిపివేశారు. సుమారు 15 విమానాలను దారి మళ్లించారు. సాయంత్రం 5.03 గంటలకు రన్‌వే కార్యకలాపాలను పునరుద్ధరించినట్లు విమానాశ్రయ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

