భారత మహిళల జట్టుకు ప్రధాని మోదీ, పలువురు ప్రముఖుల అభినందనలు

భారత మహిళల క్రికెట్ జట్టు 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup విజేతగా నిలవడంతో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ఈ విజయాన్ని ఆయన "చారిత్రాత్మక ఘట్టం"గా అభివర్ణించారు, ఇది భవిష్యత్ క్రీడాకారులకు ప్రేరణగా నిలుస్తుందని అన్నారు.

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

భారత మహిళల జట్టు విజయంపై పలువురు ప్రముఖులు తమ 'ఎక్స్‌' ఖాతా వేధికగా స్పందించారు

My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 2, 2025

Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/f9J34QIMuP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 2, 2025



భారత మహిళల జట్టు 47 ఏళ్ల తమ సుదీర్ఘ నిరీక్షణకు తెరదించింది. ఐసీసీ మహిళల ప్రపంచకప్‌-2025 విజేతగా భారత్‌ నిలిచింది. ఆదివారం నవీ ముంబై వేదికగా జరిగిన ఫైనల్లో సౌతాఫ్రికాను 52 పరుగుల తేడాతో టీమిండియా చిత్తు చేసింది. తొలిసారి వరల్డ్‌కప్‌ టైటిల్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకుంది. 299 పరుగుల లక్ష్యంతో బరిలోకి దిగిన సౌతాఫ్రికా 45.3 ఓవర్‌లో 246 పరుగులకు ఆలౌటైంది.



ऐतिहासिक विजय...



विश्व विजेता भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम का हार्दिक अभिनंदन! देश वासियों को हृदयतल से बधाई!



आप सभी देश का गौरव हैं।



भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 2, 2025

1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. 🏏



Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025