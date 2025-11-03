 భారత మహిళల జట్టుకు ప్రధాని మోదీ, పలువురు ప్రముఖుల అభినందనలు | PM Modi congratulates Indian womens cricket team | Sakshi
భారత మహిళల జట్టుకు ప్రధాని మోదీ, పలువురు ప్రముఖుల అభినందనలు

Nov 3 2025 1:24 AM | Updated on Nov 3 2025 2:05 AM

PM Modi congratulates Indian womens cricket team

భారత మహిళల క్రికెట్ జట్టు 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup విజేతగా నిలవడంతో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ఈ విజయాన్ని ఆయన "చారిత్రాత్మక ఘట్టం"గా అభివర్ణించారు, ఇది భవిష్యత్ క్రీడాకారులకు ప్రేరణగా నిలుస్తుందని అన్నారు. 

 భారత మహిళల జట్టు విజయంపై పలువురు ప్రముఖులు తమ 'ఎక్స్‌' ఖాతా వేధికగా స్పందించారు


భారత మహిళల జట్టు  47 ఏళ్ల తమ సుదీర్ఘ నిరీక్షణకు తెరదించింది. ఐసీసీ మహిళల ప్రపంచకప్‌-2025 విజేతగా భారత్‌ నిలిచింది. ఆదివారం నవీ ముంబై వేదికగా జరిగిన ఫైనల్లో సౌతాఫ్రికాను 52 పరుగుల తేడాతో టీమిండియా చిత్తు చేసింది. తొలిసారి వరల్డ్‌కప్‌ టైటిల్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకుంది. 299 పరుగుల లక్ష్యంతో బరిలోకి దిగిన సౌతాఫ్రికా 45.3 ఓవర్‌లో 246 పరుగులకు ఆలౌటైంది.
 

 

