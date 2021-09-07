టీమిండియా విజయం పై ప్రముఖుల ప్రశంసల వెల్లువ ..!

లండన్‌: ఓవల్‌ వేదికగా జరిగిన నాలుగో టెస్ట్‌లో ఇంగ్లండ్‌ పై ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన టీమిండియా పై ట్విట్టర్‌లో ప్రశంశల వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. పలువురు మాజీ ఆటగాళ్లు, ప్రముఖులు, కోహ్లి సేనను అభినందిస్తున్నారు. అభిమానులు చేసిన ట్విట్లు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి. భారత మాజీ ఆటగాడు వెంకటేశ్‌ ప్రసాద్‌.. విజయంలో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించిన బౌలర్లును కొనియాడతూ ట్విట్‌ చేశారు. మరో భారత మాజీ బ్యాట్స్‌మన్‌ వీవీఎస్‌ లక్ష్మణ్‌ .. భారత్‌కు ఈ విజయం చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచిపోతుందని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC

