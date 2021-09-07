టీమిండియా విజయం పై ప్రముఖుల ప్రశంసల వెల్లువ ..!

Sep 07, 2021, 11:59 IST
లండన్‌: ఓవల్‌ వేదికగా జరిగిన నాలుగో టెస్ట్‌లో  ఇంగ్లండ్‌ పై ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన టీమిండియా పై ట్విట్టర్‌లో ప్రశంశల వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. పలువురు మాజీ ఆటగాళ్లు, ప్రముఖులు, కోహ్లి సేనను అభినందిస్తున్నారు. అభిమానులు చేసిన ట్విట్లు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి. భారత మాజీ ఆటగాడు వెంకటేశ్‌ ప్రసాద్‌.. విజయంలో కీలక పాత్ర పోషించిన బౌలర్లును కొనియాడతూ ట్విట్‌ చేశారు. మరో భారత మాజీ బ్యాట్స్‌మన్‌ వీవీఎస్‌ లక్ష్మణ్‌ .. భారత్‌కు ఈ విజయం  చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచిపోతుందని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

