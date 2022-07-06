న్యూఢిల్లీ: రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల వేళ.. రాజ్యసభ ఖాళీ సీట్లను భర్తీ చేసే ప్రక్రియ వేగం పెంచింది బీజేపీ. ఈ క్రమంలో దక్షిణ భారత దేశం నుంచే నలుగురు ప్రముఖులను నామినేట్‌ చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు బుధవారం వాళ్ల పేర్లను ప్రకటించింది కేంద్రం.

పరుగుల రాణి పీటీ ఉషా, మాస్ట్రో ఇళయరాజా, ధర్మస్థల శ్రీ వీరేంద్ర హెగ్గడే, ప్రముఖ సినీ కథారచయిత వీ. విజయేంద్ర ప్రసాద్‌(ఎస్‌ఎస్‌రాజమౌళి తండ్రి)ని నామినేట్‌ చేసింది కేంద్రం. రాష్ట్రపతి కోటాలో వీళ్లను నామినేట్‌ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

వీళ్ల నామినేట్‌ విషయాన్ని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ తన ట్విటర్‌లో స్వయంగా ప్రకటించారు. ఆయా రంగాల్లో వాళ్ల గొప్పతనాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ.. వాళ్లను రాజ్యసభకు నామినేట్‌ చేస్తున్నందుకు గర్వంగా ఉందని ప్రధాని మోదీ తెలియజేశారు.

Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings. pic.twitter.com/tMTk0BD7Vf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VH6wedLByC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022