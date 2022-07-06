రాజ్యసభకు నలుగురు దక్షిణాది ప్రముఖులు.. స్వయంగా ప్రకటించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

Jul 06, 2022, 20:35 IST
PT Usha Vijayendra Prasad Ilayaraja Nominated For Rajya Sabha - Sakshi

న్యూఢిల్లీ: రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల వేళ.. రాజ్యసభ ఖాళీ సీట్లను భర్తీ చేసే ప్రక్రియ వేగం పెంచింది బీజేపీ. ఈ క్రమంలో దక్షిణ భారత దేశం నుంచే నలుగురు ప్రముఖులను నామినేట్‌ చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు బుధవారం వాళ్ల పేర్లను ప్రకటించింది కేంద్రం.

పరుగుల రాణి పీటీ ఉషా, మాస్ట్రో ఇళయరాజా, ధర్మస్థల శ్రీ వీరేంద్ర హెగ్గడే, ప్రముఖ సినీ కథారచయిత వీ. విజయేంద్ర ప్రసాద్‌(ఎస్‌ఎస్‌రాజమౌళి తండ్రి)ని నామినేట్‌ చేసింది కేంద్రం. రాష్ట్రపతి కోటాలో వీళ్లను నామినేట్‌ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

వీళ్ల నామినేట్‌ విషయాన్ని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ తన ట్విటర్‌లో స్వయంగా ప్రకటించారు. ఆయా రంగాల్లో వాళ్ల గొప్పతనాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ.. వాళ్లను రాజ్యసభకు నామినేట్‌ చేస్తున్నందుకు గర్వంగా ఉందని ప్రధాని మోదీ తెలియజేశారు.

