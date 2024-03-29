సిద్ధు జొన్నలగడ్డ, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్‌ జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం 'టిల్లు స్క్వేర్'. అభిమానుల భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఈ రోజే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. డీజే టిల్లు సూపర్ హిట్ కావడంతో ఈ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌గా తెరకెక్కించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి మల్లిక్‌ రామ్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు.

ఇవాళ ఉదయాన్నే ఓవర్‌సీస్‌తో పాటు మొదటి షో థియేటర్లలో అలరిస్తోంది. ఈ సినిమా చూసిన అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని పంచుకుంటున్నారు. మరి ఈ సినిమా డీజే టిల్లు మరిపించిందా? అన్న విషయంపై ట్విటర్‌లో పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు.

కొందరేమో ఫుల్ ఫన్‌ రోలర్‌కోస్టర్‌గా అలరించిందని కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. సిద్ధు ఎనర్జీ, అనుపమ ఫర్మామెన్స్‌ కట్టిపడేశాయని అంటున్నారు. సిద్ధు గట్టి కమ్‌బ్యాక్‌ ఇచ్చాడని ఫ్యాన్స్‌ ఖుషీ అవుతున్నారు. సిద్ధూ తన ట్రేడ్‌మార్క్ చూపించాడని పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఫన్ ఇంటర్వెల్ ట్విస్ట్ అద్భుతంగా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. ఫస్ హాఫ్‌ డీసెంట్‌గా ఉందని.. సెకండాఫ్‌లో ట్విస్టులు అదిరిపోయాయంటూ కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు.

#TilluSquare is one hell of a movie; it's literally a square of entertainment that we had in DJ Tillu. Moreover, those one-liners 👌, as usual, Star Boy Siddu shines, Anupama did well, and the music is a big plus 💯.

Overall: 3.5/5.#TilluSquarereview — keishhh (@FCB_LM_91) March 29, 2024

Show stealer siddhu buoy show throughout…same DJ Tillu treatment…if you love DJ Tillu you will love #TilluSquare ..just go to the theatres and enjoy the senseless lol ride 🍻🍻 https://t.co/Rbxi2TyWAd — 🌶️🔥 (@PenuToofan) March 29, 2024

First half of #TilluSquare is entertaining! Lot of Déjà Vu of #DJTillu in the movie. Siddhu 👍 https://t.co/C4pgRwbN0Q — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 29, 2024

#TilluSquare - a rollercoaster of fun! Siddhu's energy lights up the screen, Anupama is good, and the never ending one-liners kept me hooked. Despite the occasional disjointed scenes & questionable green screens, it still manages to captivate! Perfect for a one-time watch! 3/5 😍 pic.twitter.com/W3qnppCjYF

#TilluSquare Decent 1st Half! Siddhu is back again with his trademark energetic avatar and one liners that are carrying the film. Comedy works in parts so far but feels redundant at times . Fun interval twist sets up the 2nd half well.