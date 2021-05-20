Jr NTR: సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ఫ్యాన్స్‌ రచ్చ, వెల్లువలా బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌

May 20, 2021, 12:18 IST
NTR Fans Wishes Birthday Greetings To Jr Ntr And Birthday CDP Goes Viral - Sakshi

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: యంగ్‌ టైగర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్ 38వ పుట్టిన రోజు నేడు (మే 20). ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు అభిమానులతో పాటు సినీ సెలెబ్రిటీస్ బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలుపుతున్నారు. పలు నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా ఆయనకు పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపాయి. ప్రస్తుతం ఎన్టీఆర్ పేరు ట్విట్టర్‌లోె ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతోంది. ఇక మరోవైపు ఫ్యాన్ మేడ్ పోస్టర్స్‌ కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. ఆయన బర్త్‌డే సందర్భంగా ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ టీమ్‌ స్పెషల్‌ పోస్టర్‌ని విడుదల చేసింది. 

 

