Happy Birthday Jr NTR: యంగ్‌ టైగర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ఎన్టీఆర్ 38వ పుట్టిన రోజు నేడు (మే 20). ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు అభిమానులతో పాటు సినీ సెలెబ్రిటీస్ బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలుపుతున్నారు. పలు నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా ఆయనకు పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపాయి. ప్రస్తుతం ఎన్టీఆర్ పేరు ట్విట్టర్‌లోె ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతోంది. ఇక మరోవైపు ఫ్యాన్ మేడ్ పోస్టర్స్‌ కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. ఆయన బర్త్‌డే సందర్భంగా ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ టీమ్‌ స్పెషల్‌ పోస్టర్‌ని విడుదల చేసింది.

Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wXQ15THjLd — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2021

Happy birthday dear @tarak9999 🥳

Here’s wishing you a year filled with happiness and good health! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6XL2SlybqR — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 20, 2021

Wish you a very happy birthday tarak @tarak9999.

May all your dreams come true and you touch newer heights of success. Hope you recover very soon.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/M8Vyj5clMy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2021

Everyone has to gets mesmerise with the Intensity in @tarak9999’s eyes!🔥🔥

Thumped as #KomaramBheem👌

Waiting to watch the Rebel on Big screen😍#HappyBirthdayNTR ❤️ https://t.co/fhHLhoOrDq — Bobby (@dirbobby) May 20, 2021

Happy Happy Birthday Dearest @tarak9999 garu ❤️ Wishing you good health and happiness always 😊#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/uZOzTRnUnl — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 19, 2021





