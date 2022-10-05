కింగ్ అక్కినేని నాగార్జున నటించిన లేటెస్ట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ‘ది ఘోస్ట్‌’. క్రియేటివ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ ప్రవీణ్‌ సత్తారు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో సోనాల్‌ చౌహాన్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. శ్రీవెంకటేశ్వర సినిమాస్ ఎల్ఎల్పి, నార్త్ స్టార్ ఎంటర్ టైన్ మెంట్ బ్యానర్స్ పై సునీల్ నారంగ్ తో కలసి పుస్కుర్ రామ్ మోహన్ రావు, శరత్ మరార్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని భారీ నిర్మించారు. భారీ అంచనాలున్న ఈ చిత్రం దసరా కానుకగా అక్టోబర్ 5న ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది.

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘ది ఘోస్ట్‌’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ది ఘోస్ట్‌ డీసెంట్‌ మూవీ అని,యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ బాగున్నాయని నెటిజన్స్‌ అంటున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌లో డ్రామా ఎక్కువైందని, సెకండాఫ్‌లో సెకండాఫ్‌లో యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ అయితే అదిరిపోతున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు. ట్విస్టులు బాగున్నాయట. ఇంటర్వెల్‌ మాత్రం పవర్ ప్యాక్‌గా ఉందంటూ పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

#TheGhost Overall a decent movie. Stylish action sequences are a treat to watch. First half is mostly drama and set stage for 2nd half. Second half is full on action with a superb climax fight. Tamahagame fight was missing, and just showed that underworld begged for mercy. — ashokvarma (@Ashoksagi) October 5, 2022

Decent first half. Praveen was on point from the beginning and introduced many characters but the narration was flat at times. Need an explosive second half #TheGhost — sharat (@sherry1111111) October 5, 2022

Done with 1st half. Pre intermission bang adiripoindi. Entry was good, trvata konchm slow. But interval bang matram packk. Very good action sequences.

##TheGhost — STLboyy (@StlBoyy) October 4, 2022

Avergae first half ...very good second half ...nag sir kummesaru ...bgm drawback bhaga...kummese scenes ki flat vesadu ... #TheGhost https://t.co/wTYDp36FO9 — NST (@urstrulyNST) October 5, 2022

Nag babai’s best in recent times there are few shots which gives immense high, the climax portion is lit and babai’s rage is like 🔥 had the bgm is somewhat high the movie will have high chance of being a blockbuster go and watch sattaru’s flick u wont disappoint #TheGhost — KillBill (@snicky999) October 5, 2022

Decent 1st half with strictly flat 2nd half. Konni action episodes good. Story and screenplay not at all exciting. #TheGhost — Tonieee (@Tony_1439) October 5, 2022

#TheGhost ⚔️ Feast for action lovers and mass audience 🔥🔥

One man show @iamnagarjuna 🔥 — IamVK® (@Vamsi_Yuvsamrat) October 5, 2022

#TheGhost Eppude UK la premier show chusa movie is up to the expectation solid screenplay , taking , action episodes n BGM …worth watching next level standards KING is always a torch bearer 💪💪💪👌👌 — kranthi ramishetty (@kranthiramishe9) October 4, 2022