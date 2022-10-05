The Ghost Twitter Review: ‘ది ఘోస్ట్‌’ మూవీ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

కింగ్ అక్కినేని నాగార్జున నటించిన లేటెస్ట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ‘ది ఘోస్ట్‌’. క్రియేటివ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ ప్రవీణ్‌ సత్తారు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో సోనాల్‌ చౌహాన్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. శ్రీవెంకటేశ్వర సినిమాస్ ఎల్ఎల్పి, నార్త్ స్టార్ ఎంటర్ టైన్ మెంట్ బ్యానర్స్ పై సునీల్ నారంగ్ తో కలసి పుస్కుర్ రామ్ మోహన్ రావు, శరత్ మరార్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని భారీ నిర్మించారు. భారీ అంచనాలున్న ఈ చిత్రం దసరా కానుకగా అక్టోబర్ 5న ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలైంది.

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో ఈ సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘ది ఘోస్ట్‌’ కథేంటి? ఎలా ఉంది? తదితర విషయాలను ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుడి అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న వారు పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’బాధ్యత వహించదు. 

ది ఘోస్ట్‌ డీసెంట్‌ మూవీ అని,యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ బాగున్నాయని నెటిజన్స్‌ అంటున్నారు. ఫస్టాఫ్‌లో డ్రామా ఎక్కువైందని, సెకండాఫ్‌లో సెకండాఫ్‌లో యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌ అయితే అదిరిపోతున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు. ట్విస్టులు బాగున్నాయట.  ఇంటర్వెల్‌ మాత్రం పవర్ ప్యాక్‌గా ఉందంటూ పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

