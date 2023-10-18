Allu Arjun: బన్నీ ఇంటివద్ద అభిమానుల సందడి.. హీరోపై పూలవర్షం!

Oct 18, 2023, 16:02 IST
ఐకాన్‌ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ ఇంటి వద్ద సందడి నెలకొంది. పుష్ప సినిమాకు జాతీయ ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా అవార్డ్ అందుకున్న బన్నీ హైదరాబాద్‌కు తిరిగొచ్చారు. ఇంటికి చేరుకున్న బన్నీకి అభిమానులు ఘనస్వాగతం  పలికారు.  అల్లు అర్జున్‌పై పూల వర్షం కురిపించారు.  సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో 2021లో వచ్చిన పుష్ప పార్ట్-1 చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద సరికొత్త రికార్డులు నెలకొల్పింది. 

కాగా.. ప్రస్తుతం అల్లు అర్జున్ పుష్ప: ది రూల్ (పార్ట్-2) సినిమాతో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు.  ఈ చిత్రంలోనూ రష్మిక హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తుండగా.. ఫాహద్ ఫాజిల్ కీలక పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీని ఆగస్టు 15, 2024న థియేటర్లలో రిలీజ్ చేయనున్నట్లు ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్ ప్రకటించారు. 

