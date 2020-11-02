పండంటి మగబిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చిన మహేష్‌ హీరోయిన్‌

Nov 02, 2020, 09:24 IST
Actress Amrita Rao, Husband RJ Anmol Welcome Baby Boy - Sakshi

నటి అమృతా రావు- ఆర్జే ఆన్‌మోల్‌ దంపతుల ఇంట్లోకి బుజ్జి పిల్లవాడు అడుగుపెట్టాడు. ఆదివారం ఉదయం అమృతా రావు పండంటి మగబిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చింది. దీంతో నటి ఇంట్లో ఆనందాలు వెల్లువిరిశాయి. అదే విధంగా సెలబ్రిటీలు, అభిమానుల నుంచి శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లవెత్తుతున్నాయి. ప్రస్తుతం తల్లి, బిడ్డ ఆరోగ్యం క్షేమంగా ఉన్నట్లు అమృతా టీం ఒక ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది. ఇక అమృతా, ఆర్జే ఆన్‌మోల్‌ దంపతులకు ఇది మొదటి సంతానం. కాగా గత నెలలో(అక్టోబర్‌) తాము తల్లిదండ్రులు కాబోతున్న విషయాన్ని సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ప్రకటించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక అమృతారావు, ఆర్జే అన్‌మోల్‌ ఏడేళ్ల పాటు ప్రేమించుకుని, 2016లో వివాహ బంధంతో ఒక్కటయ్యారు. అత్యంత సన్నిహితుల సమక్షంలో నిరాడంబరంగా పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. చదవండి: తల్లి కాబోతున్న హీరోయిన్‌!

ఇక సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.. వివాహ్‌, ఇష్క్‌విష్క్‌, మై హూనా వంటి బాలీవుడ్‌ సినిమాలతో నటిగా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న అమృతా రావు, సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ మహేష్‌బాబు అతిథి సినిమాతో టాలీవుడ్‌ ప్రేక్షకులను కూడా పలకరించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇక మరాఠా నాయకుడు బాల్‌ ఠాక్రే జీవితం ఆధారంగా గతేడాది తెరకెక్కిన ఠాక్రే సినిమాలో ఆమె చివరిసారిగా నటించారు. విలక్షణ నటుడు నవాజుద్దీన్‌ సిద్ధిఖీ భార్య మీనా పాత్రలో జీవించి ప్రేక్షకుల నీరాజనాలు అందుకున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆమె బుల్లితెరపై ఓ ప్రముఖ ఛానెల్‌లో జమ్మీన్‌ అనే మ్యూజిక్‌ షోను హోస్ట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter

Tags: 
amritha rao
baby boy
gave birth
Movie News
Advertisement

*మీరు వ్యక్తం చేసే అభిప్రాయాలను ఎడిటోరియల్ టీమ్ పరిశీలిస్తుంది, *అసంబద్ధమైన, వ్యక్తిగతమైన, కించపరిచే రీతిలో ఉన్న కామెంట్స్ ప్రచురించలేం, *ఫేక్ ఐడీలతో పంపించే కామెంట్స్ తిరస్కరించబడతాయి, *వాస్తవమైన ఈమెయిల్ ఐడీలతో అభిప్రాయాలను వ్యక్తీకరించాలని మనవి

Read also in:
Back to Top