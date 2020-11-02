పండంటి మగబిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చిన మహేష్ హీరోయిన్
నటి అమృతా రావు- ఆర్జే ఆన్మోల్ దంపతుల ఇంట్లోకి బుజ్జి పిల్లవాడు అడుగుపెట్టాడు. ఆదివారం ఉదయం అమృతా రావు పండంటి మగబిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చింది. దీంతో నటి ఇంట్లో ఆనందాలు వెల్లువిరిశాయి. అదే విధంగా సెలబ్రిటీలు, అభిమానుల నుంచి శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లవెత్తుతున్నాయి. ప్రస్తుతం తల్లి, బిడ్డ ఆరోగ్యం క్షేమంగా ఉన్నట్లు అమృతా టీం ఒక ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది. ఇక అమృతా, ఆర్జే ఆన్మోల్ దంపతులకు ఇది మొదటి సంతానం. కాగా గత నెలలో(అక్టోబర్) తాము తల్లిదండ్రులు కాబోతున్న విషయాన్ని సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రకటించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక అమృతారావు, ఆర్జే అన్మోల్ ఏడేళ్ల పాటు ప్రేమించుకుని, 2016లో వివాహ బంధంతో ఒక్కటయ్యారు. అత్యంత సన్నిహితుల సమక్షంలో నిరాడంబరంగా పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. చదవండి: తల్లి కాబోతున్న హీరోయిన్!
ఇక సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.. వివాహ్, ఇష్క్విష్క్, మై హూనా వంటి బాలీవుడ్ సినిమాలతో నటిగా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న అమృతా రావు, సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్బాబు అతిథి సినిమాతో టాలీవుడ్ ప్రేక్షకులను కూడా పలకరించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇక మరాఠా నాయకుడు బాల్ ఠాక్రే జీవితం ఆధారంగా గతేడాది తెరకెక్కిన ఠాక్రే సినిమాలో ఆమె చివరిసారిగా నటించారు. విలక్షణ నటుడు నవాజుద్దీన్ సిద్ధిఖీ భార్య మీనా పాత్రలో జీవించి ప్రేక్షకుల నీరాజనాలు అందుకున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆమె బుల్లితెరపై ఓ ప్రముఖ ఛానెల్లో జమ్మీన్ అనే మ్యూజిక్ షోను హోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు.
For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon 😃... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents
NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri ! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself ! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe 🙏 as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! 💫🤱🤰🌟 Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020
