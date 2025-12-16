 తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో.. ఈ ఏడాది మేటి చిత్రాలు చూశారా? | Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States | Sakshi
తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో.. ఈ ఏడాది మేటి చిత్రాలు చూశారా?

Dec 16 2025 10:57 AM | Updated on Dec 16 2025 10:57 AM

1/27

2/27

( ఫోటో: రఫి, కడప) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

3/27

(ఫోటో: సత్యనారాయణ, విజయనగరం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

4/27

(ఫోటో: జయశంకర్, శ్రీకాకుళం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

5/27

( ఫోటో: ఎండీ బాషా, అనంతపురం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

6/27

( ఫోటో: రఫి, కడప) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

7/27

( ఫోటో: ఎండీ బాషా, అనంతపురం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

8/27

(ఫోటో: గజ్జెల రామగోపాల్‌ రెడ్డి, గుంటూరు) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

9/27

(ఫోటో: ఎండీ నవాజ్‌, విశాఖపట్నం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

10/27

(ఫోటో: ఎండీ నవాజ్‌, విశాఖపట్నం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

11/27

(ఫోటో: సత్యనారాయణ, విజయనగరం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

12/27

(ఫొటో : వీరేశ్‌, అనంతపురం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

13/27

(ఫోటో: రియాజ్,ఏలూరు) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

14/27

(ఫోటో: సుభాష్, హైదరాబాద్‌) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

15/27

(ఫోటో: భజరంగ్‌ ప్రసాద్‌, నల్లగొండ) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

16/27

(ఫోటో: కె.సతీష్‌, సిద్దిపేట) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

17/27

(ఫోటో: జయశంకర్, శ్రీకాకుళం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

18/27

(ఫోటో: జయశంకర్, శ్రీకాకుళం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

19/27

(ఫోటో: శివప్రసాద్, సంగారెడ్డి) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

20/27

(ఫోటో: రియాజ్,ఏలూరు) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

21/27

(ఫోటో: సుభాష్, హైదరాబాద్‌) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

22/27

(ఫోటో: శ్రీకాంత్, సిరిసిల్లా‌) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

23/27

(ఫోటో: భజరంగ్‌ ప్రసాద్‌, నల్లగొండ) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

24/27

(ఫోటో: భజరంగ్‌ ప్రసాద్‌, నల్లగొండ) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

25/27

( ఫోటో: ఎండీ బాషా, అనంతపురం) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

26/27

(ఫోటో: సుభాష్, హైదరాబాద్‌) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

27/27

(ఫోటో: బి.రాజ్‌కుమార్‌, నిజమాబాద్‌) Sakshi Exclusive : 2025 Best Photos in Telugu States

