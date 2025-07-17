అమెరికాను వణికించిన భూకంపం.. సునామీ హెచ్చరిక!

వాషింగ్టన్: అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాలోని అలస్కా సముద్ర తీరం భారీ భూకంపం కారణంగా వణికిపోయింది. భూకంప తీవ్రత రిక్టర్ స్కేల్పై 7.3గా నమోదు అయినట్టు యూఎస్ జియోలాజికల్ సర్వే గుర్తించింది. అలాగే, సునామీ హెచ్చరికలు సైతం జారీ చేసింది. దీంతో, అధికారులు అప్రమత్తమన్నారు. ఇక, భూకంపానికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు బయటకు వచ్చాయి.
వివరాల ప్రకారం.. అమెరికా కాలమానం ప్రకారం బుధవారం మధ్యాహ్నం 12.37 గంటలకు అలస్కా తీరంలో భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. రిక్టర్ స్కేల్పై 7.3 తీవ్రతగా దీన్ని గుర్తించారు. 20.కి.మీ దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించారు. స్యాండ్ పాయింట్ సిటీకి 87 కి.మీ దూరంలో దీని ఎపీసెంటర్ ఉన్నట్లు అధికారులు పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే ఇప్పటివరకు ఎలాంటి ప్రాణ, ఆస్తి నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు వెల్లడి కాలేదు. ముందస్తు జాగ్రత్తగా పౌరులు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాల్లో తలదాచుకోవాలని అధికారులు సూచనలు జారీ చేశారు.
We got this incredible footage of today's earthquake from a resident in Sand Point, about 50 miles from the epicenter. We are grateful to those who shared their experiences -- it allows others to understand what an earthquake is like, and be better prepared. We are also grateful… pic.twitter.com/5tkqcbgp9Y
#BREAKING: Water levels have dropped significantly in the last 30 minutes near Raspberry Island, Alaska, following the M7.2 earthquake.
This could be a sign of an incoming tsunami wave.#TsunamiWarning #Alaska #RaspberryIsland #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/nbK8cSKpil
మరోవైపు.. యూఎస్ జియోలాజికల్ సర్వే సునామీ హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేసింది. దక్షిణ అలస్కా, అలస్కా పెనిన్సులా ప్రాంతాలకు సునామీ హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేశారు. గంట తర్వాత హెచ్చరికలను విరమించుకున్నారు. భూకంపాలు తరుచుగా వచ్చే పసిఫిక్ రింగ్ ఆఫ్ ఫైర్ ప్రాంతంలో అలస్కా ఉంది. 1964 ఉత్తర అమెరికా ప్రాంతంలో 9.2 తీవ్రతతో భూకంపం వచ్చింది. దీంతో 250 మందికి పైగా ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఇక, 2023లో కూడా అలస్కాలో భూమి కంపించింది. అప్పుడు 7.2 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించడంతో భారీ ఆస్తి నష్టం జరిగింది.
Receding waters ahead of the Alaska Tsunami pic.twitter.com/IEaF9UDCRS
🚨 BREAKING: Water is now receding along the Alaskan coast following the 7.3 earthquake, a clear sign a tsunami is approaching.
Residents of Sand Point, Alaska have been ordered to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.
The National Weather Service and U.S. Tsunami Warning Center have issued an… pic.twitter.com/tcg1GslJsV
