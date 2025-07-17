అమెరికాను వణికించిన భూకంపం.. సునామీ హెచ్చరిక!

వాషింగ్టన్‌: అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాలోని అలస్కా సముద్ర తీరం భారీ భూకంపం కారణంగా వణికిపోయింది. భూకంప తీవ్రత రిక్టర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 7.3గా నమోదు అయినట్టు యూఎస్‌ జియోలాజికల్‌ సర్వే గుర్తించింది. అలాగే, సునామీ హెచ్చరికలు సైతం జారీ చేసింది. దీంతో, అధికారులు అప్రమత్తమన్నారు. ఇక, భూకంపానికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు బయటకు వచ్చాయి.

వివరాల ప్రకారం.. అమెరికా కాలమానం ప్రకారం బుధవారం మధ్యాహ్నం 12.37 గంటలకు అలస్కా తీరంలో భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. రిక్టర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 7.3 తీవ్రతగా దీన్ని గుర్తించారు. 20.కి.మీ దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించారు. స్యాండ్‌ పాయింట్‌ సిటీకి 87 కి.మీ దూరంలో దీని ఎపీసెంటర్‌ ఉన్నట్లు అధికారులు పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే ఇప్పటివరకు ఎలాంటి ప్రాణ, ఆస్తి నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు వెల్లడి కాలేదు. ముందస్తు జాగ్రత్తగా పౌరులు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాల్లో తలదాచుకోవాలని అధికారులు సూచనలు జారీ చేశారు.

We got this incredible footage of today's earthquake from a resident in Sand Point, about 50 miles from the epicenter. We are grateful to those who shared their experiences -- it allows others to understand what an earthquake is like, and be better prepared. We are also grateful… pic.twitter.com/5tkqcbgp9Y

— Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 17, 2025