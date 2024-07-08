 రష్యా టూర్‌కు బయలుదేరిన ప్రధాని | PM Modi Went To Russia, Austria Tour | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

రష్యా టూర్‌కు బయలుదేరిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

Published Mon, Jul 8 2024 10:40 AM | Last Updated on Mon, Jul 8 2024 10:56 AM

PM Modi Went To Russia, Austria Tour

న్యూఢిల్లీ: మూడో టర్ములో ప్రధాని మోదీ రెండో విదేశీ టూర్‌ మొదలైంది. రష్యా, ఆస్ట్రియా  దేశాల్లో పర్యటన కోసం సోమవారం(జులై 8) ఆయన ఢిల్లీ నుంచి బయలుదేరారు. మూడు రోజుల పాటు రెండు దేశాల్లో ప్రధాని పర్యటన సాగనుంది. 

 పర్యటనలో భాగంగా భారత్‌, రష్యా 22వ శిఖరాగ్ర సదస్సులో ప్రధాని పాల్గొననున్నారు. సదస్సులో  రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్‌తో ద్వైపాకక్షిక చర్చలు జరపనున్నారు. 

రష్యాలో నివసిస్తున్న భారతీయులను ప్రధాని కలవనున్నారు. అనతరం అక్కడి నుంచి  ఆస్ట్రియా వెళ్లనున్నారు. 40 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత భారత ప్రధాని  ఆస్ట్రియాలో పర్యటించనుండటం  విశేషం. 

 

 

 

Comments

Please login to add a comment
No comments yet. Be the first to comment!
Add a comment
# Tag
Russia tour Narendra Modi Moscow Putin

Related news by tags

Related News by category

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all

Kamal Haasan: ‘భారతీయుడు 2’ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ ఫోటోలు

వైఎస్సార్‌ జయంతి: జనహృదయ నేతకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ నివాళి (ఫోటోలు)

రాజన్నా.. ఈ నేల నిను మరవదన్నా.. వైఎస్సార్‌ పాదయాత్ర ఫోటోలు

హైదరాబాద్‌లో గోల్కొండ బోనాల సందడి (ఫోటోలు)

అంగరంగ వైభవంగా పూరీ జగన్నాథుని రథయాత్ర (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
24 Arrest In Cave Pub Drugs Case
Video_icon

ది కేవ్ పబ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేసులో దర్యాప్తు ముమ్మరం చేసిన పోలీసులు

Boiler Implosion In Ultratech Cement Factory
Video_icon

అల్ట్రాటెక్ కంపెనీలో బాయిలర్ బ్లాస్ట్

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Tribute To YSR And Warning To Chandrababu
Video_icon

తెలుగు జాతిని నడిపించిన మహోన్నత నేత వైఎస్సార్: భూమన

Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy About YS Rajasekhara Reddy
Video_icon

తుల గుండెల్లో రైతు బిడ్డగా YSR..

Free Power To Nursery
Video_icon

వ్యవసాయమంటే ప్రత్యేకమైన ప్రేమను చూపిన వైఎస్సార్

తప్పక చదవండి

 
Advertisement
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest