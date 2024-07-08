న్యూఢిల్లీ: మూడో టర్ములో ప్రధాని మోదీ రెండో విదేశీ టూర్‌ మొదలైంది. రష్యా, ఆస్ట్రియా దేశాల్లో పర్యటన కోసం సోమవారం(జులై 8) ఆయన ఢిల్లీ నుంచి బయలుదేరారు. మూడు రోజుల పాటు రెండు దేశాల్లో ప్రధాని పర్యటన సాగనుంది.

Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024