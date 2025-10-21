పోలీసు అమరవీరులకు వైఎస్ జగన్ నివాళి

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: పోలీసు అమరవీరులకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి నివాళులర్పించారు. పోలీసు సంస్మరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా వారి సేవలను గుర్తు చేసుకున్న వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. దేశ సేవలో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారి త్యాగాన్ని స్మరించుకుందామంటూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. వారి అంకితభావం, ధైర్యానికి అందరమూ సెల్యూట్ చేద్దాం అంటూ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ఆయన పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

On this Police Commemoration Day, we solemnly remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave police warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Let us salute their dedication and courage.#PoliceCommemorationDay

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 21, 2025