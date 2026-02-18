క్రైస్తవులు, ముస్లింలకు వైఎస్ జగన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు

తాడేపల్లి,సాక్షి: క్రైస్తవులు, ముస్లింలకు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌ రెడ్డి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. క్రైస్తవులకు ఆరాధ్యమైన లెంట్, ముస్లింల పవిత్ర రంజాన్ నెల ఈరోజే ప్రారంభం కావటంపై హర్షం. ఈరోజు అద్భుతమైన ఆధ్యాత్మిక సమానత్వానికి ఇది నిదర్శనం. అందరూ సుఖ సంతోషాలు వర్ధిల్లాలి. ఉపవాసాలు, ప్రార్ధనలు, దానధర్మాలతో పండుగలను జరుపుకోవాలి’ అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

Today marks a beautiful spiritual coincidence as our Christian brothers & sisters begin the holy season of #Lent and our Muslim brothers & sisters begin the sacred month of #Ramadan.



May this period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection bring peace, health, and prosperity to…

