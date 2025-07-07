రెడ్డి భవానీకి వైఎస్ జగన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు

ఆసియా యూత్ అండ్‌ జూనియర్ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో బంగారు పతకం సాధించిన రెడ్డి భవానీకి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి, వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. భవిష్యత్తులో ఆమె మరిన్ని విజయాలు సాధించాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

కాగా విజయనగరం జిల్లాకు చెందిన రెడ్డి భవానీ ఆసియా యూత్ & జూనియర్ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో మహిళల 48 కిలోల వెయిట్‌లిఫ్టింగ్‌ విభాగంలో పోటీపడింది. మొత్తంగా 159 కిలోల బరువునెత్తి స్వర్ణం కైవసం చేసుకుంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా రెడ్డి భవానీకి.. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.

Hearty congratulations to Reddy Bhavani from Vizianagaram district on her stunning Gold Medal win at the Asian Youth & Junior Championships!



Here’s to many more milestones and memorable victories ahead. Keep shining, Bhavani! pic.twitter.com/nNwL5I0QoG

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 7, 2025