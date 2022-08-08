PV Sindhu Gold Medal: చాంపియన్లకే చాంపియన్.. గోల్డెన్ గర్ల్.. క్వీన్.. సింధుపై ప్రశంసలు
Commonwealth Games 2022: కామన్వెల్త్ గేమ్స్-2022లో స్వర్ణ పతకం గెలిచిన బ్యాడ్మింటన్ స్టార్ పీవీ సింధుపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. ప్రతిష్టాత్మక టోర్నీల్లో వరుస విజయాలు నమోదు చేస్తూ భారత ప్రతిష్టను ఇనుమడింపజేస్తున్న ఈ తెలుగు తేజం గెలుపును యావత్ భారతావని సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకుంటోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ సింధు గెలుపును ప్రశంసిస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
చాంపియన్లకే చాంపియన్
‘‘పీవీ సింధు చాంపియన్లకే చాంపియన్! ఎప్పటికప్పుడు తన ప్రతిభా పాటవాలను చాటుకుంటూనే ఉంది. ఆట పట్ల తన అంకితభావం, నిబద్ధత స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. కామన్వెల్త్ గేమ్స్లో స్వర్ణం సాధించిన సింధుకు శుభాభినందనలు. భవిష్యత్తులో ఆమె మరిన్ని విజయాలు సాధించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నా’’ అంటూ ప్రధాని మోదీ సింధును విష్ చేశారు.
అదే విధంగా కేంద్ర క్రీడా శాఖా మాజీ మంత్రి, ప్రస్తుత న్యాయశాఖా మంత్రి కిరన్ రిజిజు సైతం పీవీ సింధుకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. సింధు విజయాన్ని కీర్తిస్తూ ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఇక కేంద్ర క్రీడా మంత్రి అనురాగ్ ఠాకూర్ కూడా సింధును సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా అభినందించారు. కాగా అపూర్వ విజయం నేపథ్యంలో పీవీ సింధు పేరు సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో మారుమ్రోగి పోతోంది.
ఆమె రాణి.. తన ముందు తలవంచాల్సిందే!
నెటిజన్లు ఆమెపై ప్రశంసల జల్లు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో టీమిండియా మాజీ క్రికెటర్ వసీం జాఫర్ తనదైన శైలిలో సింధుకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ‘‘ఆమె ముందు మనం తలవంచాలా? అవును కచ్చితంగా.. ఎందుకంటే తను రాణి. గోల్డెన్ గర్ల్ సింధు.. నువ్వు భారతావనిని మరోసారి తలెత్తుకునేలా చేశావు’’ అంటూ విష్ చేశాడు.
The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/WVLeZNMnCG
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022
Pride of India, @Pvsindhu1 creates history by winning the Gold Medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 ! She won Bronze in Glasgow 2014, Silver in Gold Coast 2018 and now GOLD!!
Congratulations Sindhu for making India proud once again! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/El8YRUo5zT
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2022
Should we bow?
Yes, she's a Queen 🙌🏽 🏅
Congratulations to Golden girl @Pvsindhu1 you make India proud 🇮🇳 #CWG22india pic.twitter.com/mn1wgEkifH
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2022
The unstoppable #PVSindhu
First Gold Medal for her in Commonwealth Games in Singles Event.
She won the finals in style.
The nation is applauding the untiring efforts of @Pvsindhu1.
Heartiest congratulations to her.
— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 8, 2022
