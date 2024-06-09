 పెమ్మసాని​ మంత్రి పదవి? గల్లా అభినందనలు | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

పెమ్మసాని​ మంత్రి పదవి? గల్లా అభినందనలు

Published Sun, Jun 9 2024 9:04 AM

Galla Jayadev Congratulates Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: పెమ్మసానికి కేంద్ర సహాయ మంత్రి పదవి ఖరారు కావడంతో మాజీ ఎంపీ గల్లా జయదేవ్ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. రాజకీయ మొదటి అడుగులోనే కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవి పొందడం గొప్ప విషయం అన్నారు. కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవితో సానుకూల మార్పులు తీసుకురావాలన్నారు.

కాగా, సహాయ మంత్రి పదవు­లకు గుంటూరు, నెల్లూరు ఎంపీలు పెమ్మసాని చంద్రశేఖర్, వేమి­రెడ్డి ప్రభాకర్‌రెడ్డిల పేర్లను ఆయన ఖరారు చేసి­నట్లు సమాచారం. ప్రధా­నమంత్రితో పాటు వీరు ముగ్గురూ ఆదివారం మంత్రులుగా ప్రమా­ణం చేస్తారని టీడీపీ నేతలు చెబుతున్నారు. చంద్రబాబు కుటుంబానికి అత్యంత సన్నిహితు­డుగా, మూడు­సార్లు ఎంపీగా గెలిచిన రామ్మోహన్‌­నాయుడికి ఈసారి కేంద్రమంత్రి పదవి ఖాయ­మని ముందు నుంచి ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. 
 


 

 

 

# Tag
galla jayadev congratulates union minister Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Most Popular Latest News

Photos

View all

పాక్‌లో ప్రముఖ ఆలయాలు (ఫొటోలు)

కల నెరవేరుతున్న వేళ.. పట్టలేనంత సంతోషంలో బిగ్‌బాస్‌ బ్యూటీ (ఫోటోలు)

అర్జున్‌ సర్జా కూతురి పెళ్లి.. గ్రాండ్‌గా హల్దీ సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌ (ఫోటోలు)

Fish Prasadam 2024 : చేప ప్రసాదం కోసం పోటెత్తిన జనాలు (ఫొటోలు)

మృగశిర కార్తె ఎఫెక్ట్ : కిక్కిరిసిన రాంనగర్ చేపల మార్కెట్‌ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Salman Khan Special Role In AR Murugadoss Movie

సౌత్ సినిమాలో సల్మాన్ !.. ఏ హీరో సినిమాలో అంటే ?

Google Pay Phonepe Is No Longer Needed You Can Pay By Showing Your Hand

గూగుల్ పే, ఫోన్ పే ఇక అవసరం లేదు..మీ అర చేయి చూపిస్తే చాలు !
Crazy Discount On OnePlus Phone

వన్ ప్లస్ ఫోన్ పై క్రేజీ డిస్కౌంట్..
Minister Seethakka Tribal Dance

మంత్రి సీతక్క గిరిజన డ్యాన్స్
Garam Garam Varthalu Mrigasira Karthi 2024

చేపల లూటీ

తప్పక చదవండి

 
Advertisement