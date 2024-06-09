పెమ్మసాని​ మంత్రి పదవి? గల్లా అభినందనలు

సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: పెమ్మసానికి కేంద్ర సహాయ మంత్రి పదవి ఖరారు కావడంతో మాజీ ఎంపీ గల్లా జయదేవ్ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. రాజకీయ మొదటి అడుగులోనే కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవి పొందడం గొప్ప విషయం అన్నారు. కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవితో సానుకూల మార్పులు తీసుకురావాలన్నారు.
కాగా, సహాయ మంత్రి పదవులకు గుంటూరు, నెల్లూరు ఎంపీలు పెమ్మసాని చంద్రశేఖర్, వేమిరెడ్డి ప్రభాకర్రెడ్డిల పేర్లను ఆయన ఖరారు చేసినట్లు సమాచారం. ప్రధానమంత్రితో పాటు వీరు ముగ్గురూ ఆదివారం మంత్రులుగా ప్రమాణం చేస్తారని టీడీపీ నేతలు చెబుతున్నారు. చంద్రబాబు కుటుంబానికి అత్యంత సన్నిహితుడుగా, మూడుసార్లు ఎంపీగా గెలిచిన రామ్మోహన్నాయుడికి ఈసారి కేంద్రమంత్రి పదవి ఖాయమని ముందు నుంచి ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది.
Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring… pic.twitter.com/NAvPMViMLc
— Jay Galla (@JayGalla) June 9, 2024
Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role! pic.twitter.com/VkgGu8kdHB
— Jay Galla (@JayGalla) June 9, 2024