పెమ్మసాని​ మంత్రి పదవి? గల్లా అభినందనలు

సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: పెమ్మసానికి కేంద్ర సహాయ మంత్రి పదవి ఖరారు కావడంతో మాజీ ఎంపీ గల్లా జయదేవ్ అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. రాజకీయ మొదటి అడుగులోనే కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవి పొందడం గొప్ప విషయం అన్నారు. కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవితో సానుకూల మార్పులు తీసుకురావాలన్నారు.

కాగా, సహాయ మంత్రి పదవు­లకు గుంటూరు, నెల్లూరు ఎంపీలు పెమ్మసాని చంద్రశేఖర్, వేమి­రెడ్డి ప్రభాకర్‌రెడ్డిల పేర్లను ఆయన ఖరారు చేసి­నట్లు సమాచారం. ప్రధా­నమంత్రితో పాటు వీరు ముగ్గురూ ఆదివారం మంత్రులుగా ప్రమా­ణం చేస్తారని టీడీపీ నేతలు చెబుతున్నారు. చంద్రబాబు కుటుంబానికి అత్యంత సన్నిహితు­డుగా, మూడు­సార్లు ఎంపీగా గెలిచిన రామ్మోహన్‌­నాయుడికి ఈసారి కేంద్రమంత్రి పదవి ఖాయ­మని ముందు నుంచి ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది.



Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring… pic.twitter.com/NAvPMViMLc

— Jay Galla (@JayGalla) June 9, 2024