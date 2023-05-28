Updates..

► అనంతరం జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలన చేసిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా.

► స్పీకర్‌ కుర్చీ వద్ద సెంగోల్‌ను ప్రతిష్టించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ.

#WATCH | PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Tx8aOEMpYv

#WATCH | PM Modi carries the historic 'Sengol' into the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/wY206r8CUC

► పూజ తర్వాత సెంగోల్‌కు ప్రధాని మోదీ సాష్టాంగ నమస్కారం.

► ప్రధాని మోదీకి సెంగోల్‌ను అందజేసిన వేద పండితులు.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi carries the historic 'Sengol' post the pooja ceremony after it is handed over to him by the Adheenam seers. pic.twitter.com/FCAkjD90jK

► నూతన పార్లమెంట్‌ భవన మండపాల్లో పూజా కార్యక్రమం జరుగుతోంది.

#WATCH PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla begin pooja for the inauguration of the new Parliament building

The puja ceremony will continue for about an hour. After the puja, the PM will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/S13eVwZZD3

