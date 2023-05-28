పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనం ప్రారంభోత్సవం.. లైవ్‌ అప్‌ డేట్స్‌

May 28, 2023, 07:22 IST
► అనంతరం జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలన చేసిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా.

► స్పీకర్‌ కుర్చీ వద్ద సెంగోల్‌ను ప్రతిష్టించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ. 

► పూజ తర్వాత సెంగోల్‌కు ప్రధాని మోదీ సాష్టాంగ నమస్కారం. 

► ప్రధాని మోదీకి సెంగోల్‌ను అందజేసిన వేద పండితులు. 

► నూతన పార్లమెంట్‌ భవన మండపాల్లో పూజా కార్యక్రమం జరుగుతోంది. 

► పూజా కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న ప్రధాని మోదీ, స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా.

► జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీకి వందనం చేసిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా.

► కొత్త పార్లమెంట్‌ వద్దకు చేరుకున్న ప్రధాని మోదీ.

ఇలలో ఇంద్రభవనం: నూతన పార్లమెంట్‌ భవన విశేషాలు

ఉదయం 7.30 గంటలకు  నూతన పార్లమెంటు భవన మండపాల్లో పూజ ప్రారంభం. 

ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీతో కలిసి పూజా కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొననున్న ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి

ఉదయం 8.30 గంటలకు పార్లమెంట్  ఛాంబర్లను సందర్శించనున్న ప్రధానమంత్రి మోదీ, ప్రముఖులు

ఉదయం 9.00 గంటలకు ప్రార్థన సభ

ఉదయం 9.30 గంటలకు వేదిక నుంచి బయలుదేరనున్న ప్రధాని

11.30 గంటలకు అతిథుల రాక ప్రారంభం

మధ్యాహ్నం 12.00 గంటలకు వేదికపైకి ప్రధాని రాక ఎల్

మధ్యాహ్నం 12.07 గంటలకు జాతీయ గీతం

మధ్యాహ్నం 12.10 గంటలకు రాజ్యసభ డిప్యూటీ చైర్మన్ స్వాగత ప్రసంగం

మధ్యాహ్నం 12.29కి ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి సందేశం

మధ్యాహ్నం 12.33 గంటలకు రాష్ట్రపతి సందేశం

12.38 గంటలకు ప్రతిపక్ష నేతల ప్రసంగం

మధ్యాహ్నం 12.43 గంటలకు లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్ ప్రసంగం

మధ్యాహ్నం 1.00 గంటలకు 75 రూపాయల నాణెం మరియు స్టాంపును  విడుదల చేయనున్న ప్రధాని

మధ్యాహ్నం 1.10 గంటలకు ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రసంగం

కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా నిర్మించిన కొత్త పార్లమెంట్‌ భవనాన్ని ప్రధాని మోదీ లాంఛనంగా ప్రారంభించనున్నారు. షెడ్యూల్‌ ప్రకారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచే యాగం, పూజలు, ప్రార్థనలతో ప్రారంభోత్సవానికి శ్రీకారం చుట్టనున్నారు. కేంద్ర మంత్రులు, ఎంపీలు, వివిధ పార్టీల నేతలు, ఇతర ప్రజాప్రతినిధులు, ప్రముఖులు హాజరవుతారు. 

పటిష్టమైన భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు..  
పార్లమెంట్‌ కొత్త భవనం ప్రారంభోత్సవం నేపథ్యంలో లుటెన్స్‌ ఢిల్లీ ప్రాంతంలో అధికారులు పటిష్టమైన భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో ట్రాఫిక్‌ ఆంక్షలు విధించారు. పార్లమెంట్‌ చుట్టుపక్కల ఏరియాలను పోలీసుల తమ ఆధీనంలోకి తీసుకున్నారు. అదనపు బలగాలను మోహరించారు. సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాల ద్వారా నిఘా కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. సెంట్రల్‌ ఢిల్లీలో ప్రత్యేకంగా పికెట్లు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. రెజ్లింగ్‌ ఫెడరేషన్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఇండియా చీఫ్‌ బ్రిజ్‌భూషణ్‌పై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలన్న డిమాండ్‌తో కొత్త భవనం వద్ద ధర్నా చేస్తామని మహిళా రెజ్లర్లు ప్రకటించగా, అనుమతి లేదని అధికారులు స్పష్టం చేశారు.

