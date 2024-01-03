చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులోని అన్నామలై టైగర్ రిజర్వ్‌లో తప్పిపోయిన గున్న ఏనుగును తల్లి చెంతకు చేర్చారు. తల్లిని కలిసిన అనంతరం చిన్న ఏనుగు అమ్మ ఒడిలో హాయిగా నిద్రపోయింది. ఈ దృశ్యాలను అటవీ సిబ్బంది కెమెరాలో బంధించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఐఏఎస్ అధికారి సుప్రీయా సాహు సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకోగా.. విశేష స్పందనలు వచ్చాయి. గున్న ఏనుగును తల్లి వద్దకు చేర్చినందుకు అటవీ అధికారులకు ప్రముఖ వ్యాపార వేత్త ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. అటవీ సిబ్బందికి నెటిజన్లు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. జంతువుల్లోనైనా అమ్మ ప్రేమ ఒక్కటేనని కొనియాడారు.

When a picture is worth a million words ❤️ the rescued baby elephant after uniting with the mother takes an afternoon nap in her mother's comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by Forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger reserve who are keeping… https://t.co/EedfkKjLHj pic.twitter.com/ttqafSudyM

— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2024