TN Baby Elephant Viral Pic: అమ్మ ఒడి ‘హాయిగా’... గున్న ఏనుగు సాక్షిగా..!

Jan 03, 2024, 11:32 IST
Lost Baby Elephant From Tamil Nadu New Pic Melt Your Heart - Sakshi

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులోని అన్నామలై టైగర్ రిజర్వ్‌లో తప్పిపోయిన గున్న ఏనుగును తల్లి చెంతకు చేర్చారు. తల్లిని కలిసిన అనంతరం చిన్న ఏనుగు అమ్మ ఒడిలో హాయిగా నిద్రపోయింది. ఈ దృశ్యాలను అటవీ సిబ్బంది కెమెరాలో బంధించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఐఏఎస్ అధికారి సుప్రీయా సాహు సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకోగా.. విశేష స్పందనలు వచ్చాయి. గున్న ఏనుగును తల్లి వద్దకు చేర్చినందుకు అటవీ అధికారులకు ప్రముఖ వ్యాపార వేత్త ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. అటవీ సిబ్బందికి నెటిజన్లు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. జంతువుల్లోనైనా అమ్మ ప్రేమ ఒక్కటేనని కొనియాడారు. 

