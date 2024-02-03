అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌లో భూకంపం.. రిక్టర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 4.3 తీవ్రత

Feb 03, 2024, 15:59 IST
ఈటానగర్‌: అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌లో భూకంపం సంభవించింది. శనివారం  ఉదయం రిక్కర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 4.3 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించినట్లు నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సిస్మాలాజీ(NCS) వెల్లడించింది.

ఉదయం 10. 11 గంటలకు సుమారు  60 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతుగా భూకంపం కేంద్రీకృతం అయినట్లు పేర్కొంది.  ఈ భూకంపంలో ఎటువంటి ఆస్తీ, ప్రాణ నష్టం జరగలేదని ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

