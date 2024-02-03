అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్లో భూకంపం.. రిక్టర్ స్కేల్పై 4.3 తీవ్రత
ఈటానగర్: అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్లో భూకంపం సంభవించింది. శనివారం ఉదయం రిక్కర్ స్కేల్పై 4.3 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించినట్లు నేషనల్ సెంటర్ ఫర్ సిస్మాలాజీ(NCS) వెల్లడించింది.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-02-2024, 10:11:01 IST, Lat: 36.77 & Long: 97.17, Depth: 60 Km ,Location: 975km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/HZ6G2yFf0z
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 3, 2024
ఉదయం 10. 11 గంటలకు సుమారు 60 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతుగా భూకంపం కేంద్రీకృతం అయినట్లు పేర్కొంది. ఈ భూకంపంలో ఎటువంటి ఆస్తీ, ప్రాణ నష్టం జరగలేదని ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
