ఈటానగర్‌: అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌లో భూకంపం సంభవించింది. శనివారం ఉదయం రిక్కర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై 4.3 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించినట్లు నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సిస్మాలాజీ(NCS) వెల్లడించింది.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-02-2024, 10:11:01 IST, Lat: 36.77 & Long: 97.17, Depth: 60 Km ,Location: 975km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/HZ6G2yFf0z

