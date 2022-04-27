Ram Gopal Varma: బాలీవుడ్‌ రీమేక్‌లపై వర్మ వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రాలు

Apr 27, 2022, 09:42 IST
తెలుగు హిట్‌ చిత్రం జెర్సీ హిందీలో రీమేక్‌ అయిన విషయం తెలిసిందే! షాహిద్‌ కపూర్‌, మృణాల్‌ ఠాకూర్‌ జంటగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న థియేటర్లలో రిలీజైంది. అయితే అప్పటికే బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను రఫ్ఫాడిస్తున్న కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2 దూకుడు ముందు జెర్సీ నిలబడలేకపోయింది. ఓ మోస్తరు కలెక్షన్లు మాత్రమే వసూలు చేస్తూ ఫ్లాప్‌ దిశగా పయనిస్తోంది. తాజాగా జెర్సీ మూవీపై సంచలన దర్శకుడు రామ్‌గోపాల్‌ వర్మ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశాడు.

డిజాస్టర్‌ దిశగా పయనిస్తున్న జెర్సీ చిత్రం హిందీలో రీమేక్‌లకు కాలం చెల్లిందనడానికి సంకేతాలనిస్తోందన్నాడు. పుష్ప, ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌, కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2 వంటి డబ్బింగ్‌ చిత్రాలు హిందీలో బాగా ఆడుతున్నాయన్నాడు. నాని జెర్సీ డబ్‌ చేసి ఉంటే రూ.10 లక్షలు ఖర్చయ్యేదని, కానీ దాన్ని హిందీలో రీమేక్‌ చేయడానికి దాదాపు రూ.100 కోట్ల మేర ఖర్చు పెడితే తీరా భారీ నష్టాలు చవిచూడక తప్పడం లేదని విమర్శించాడు.

పుష్ప, కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2, ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ వంటి సినిమాలనే కాదు, అందులోని స్టార్లను సైతం హిందీ ప్రేక్షకులు ఇష్టపడుతున్నారని చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు. కాబట్టి మున్ముందు రీమేక్‌ హక్కులను కూడా బాలీవుడ్‌కు అమ్మే అవకాశం ఉండకపోవచ్చన్నాడు. తెలుగు, కన్నడ చిత్రాలు బాలీవుడ్‌కు వైరస్‌లా మారాయని, దీనికి త్వరలోనే హిందీ ఇండస్ట్రీ వ్యాక్సిన్‌ను కనుగొనాలని వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రాలు సంధించాడు వర్మ.

