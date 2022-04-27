తెలుగు హిట్‌ చిత్రం జెర్సీ హిందీలో రీమేక్‌ అయిన విషయం తెలిసిందే! షాహిద్‌ కపూర్‌, మృణాల్‌ ఠాకూర్‌ జంటగా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న థియేటర్లలో రిలీజైంది. అయితే అప్పటికే బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను రఫ్ఫాడిస్తున్న కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2 దూకుడు ముందు జెర్సీ నిలబడలేకపోయింది. ఓ మోస్తరు కలెక్షన్లు మాత్రమే వసూలు చేస్తూ ఫ్లాప్‌ దిశగా పయనిస్తోంది. తాజాగా జెర్సీ మూవీపై సంచలన దర్శకుడు రామ్‌గోపాల్‌ వర్మ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశాడు.

డిజాస్టర్‌ దిశగా పయనిస్తున్న జెర్సీ చిత్రం హిందీలో రీమేక్‌లకు కాలం చెల్లిందనడానికి సంకేతాలనిస్తోందన్నాడు. పుష్ప, ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌, కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2 వంటి డబ్బింగ్‌ చిత్రాలు హిందీలో బాగా ఆడుతున్నాయన్నాడు. నాని జెర్సీ డబ్‌ చేసి ఉంటే రూ.10 లక్షలు ఖర్చయ్యేదని, కానీ దాన్ని హిందీలో రీమేక్‌ చేయడానికి దాదాపు రూ.100 కోట్ల మేర ఖర్చు పెడితే తీరా భారీ నష్టాలు చవిచూడక తప్పడం లేదని విమర్శించాడు.

పుష్ప, కేజీఎఫ్‌ 2, ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ వంటి సినిమాలనే కాదు, అందులోని స్టార్లను సైతం హిందీ ప్రేక్షకులు ఇష్టపడుతున్నారని చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు. కాబట్టి మున్ముందు రీమేక్‌ హక్కులను కూడా బాలీవుడ్‌కు అమ్మే అవకాశం ఉండకపోవచ్చన్నాడు. తెలుగు, కన్నడ చిత్రాలు బాలీవుడ్‌కు వైరస్‌లా మారాయని, దీనికి త్వరలోనే హిందీ ఇండస్ట్రీ వ్యాక్సిన్‌ను కనుగొనాలని వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రాలు సంధించాడు వర్మ.

The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals ,if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enoromous money ,time, effort and face #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa , #RRR and #KGF2 , no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

Bollywood will be now getting ducked from both front and back as they neither seem to know how to make superhits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them REMAKE rights #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

Moral of the story is it’s smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE 💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

