నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ హీరోగా నటించిన లేటెస్ట్‌ మూవీ ‘భగవంత్‌ కేసరి’. అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో కాజల్‌ అగర్వాల్‌ హీరోయిన్‌. శ్రీలీల కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి అంటే కామెడీ.. బాలయ్య అంటే మాస్‌. ఈ రెండింటికి భిన్నంగా ‘భగవంత్‌ కేసరి’ ఉంటుందని చిత్రబృందం మొదటి నుంచి వచ్చింది. దీంతో బాలయ్యను అనిల్‌ ఎలా చూపించారనే క్యూరియాసిటీ అభిమానుల్లో మొదలైంది.

అందుకే ‘భగవంత్‌ కేసరి’పై బాలయ్య ఫ్యాన్స్‌తో పాటు సాధారణ ప్రేక్షకుల్లోనూ అంచనాలు పెరిగాయి. దానికి తోడు ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా గ్రాండ్‌గా నిర్వహించడంతో ఈ చిత్రంపై హైప్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(అక్టోబర్‌ 19) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చూడండి. ఇది కేవలం ప్రేక్షకుల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’ బాధ్యత వహించదు.

ట్విటర్‌లో ఈ చిత్రానికి మిక్స్‌డ్‌ టాక్‌ వినిపిస్తోంది. బాలయ్యను కొత్తగా చూపించినప్పటికీ.. నెరేషన్ చాలా ఫ్లాట్‌గా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. నటన పరంగా బాలయ్య పర్వాలేదనిపించినా.. అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి కథనం సరిగా లేదని కొంతమంది అభిప్రాయ పడుతున్నారు. శ్రీలీల అయితే తెరపై కొత్తగా కనిపించించిందని చెబుతున్నారు.

Anil Ravipudi gave a decent commercial film that’s not of typical Balayya style & not a typical Anil film either. Though a couple of ideas & emotions didn’t work👎 , majority action blocks were pure blast💥 so, Absolutely kakapoyina, to an extent KCPD🔥(2.75/5) #BhagavanthKesari pic.twitter.com/N4b1HZcVKC

Just finished watching #BhagavanthKesari movie, it was very nice movie and treat to watch #NandamuriBalakrishna garu with @AnilRavipudi way of present. I really enjoyed the movie.

Especially the new dialogs #NBK Screen Presence and other artists performances

Simply superb 👌 pic.twitter.com/DqN6fGlNUg

