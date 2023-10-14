హైదరాబాద్లో గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్ నిర్మాణ పనులు ప్రారంభం
హైదరాబాద్లో ప్రముఖ సెర్చింజన్ దిగ్గజం గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్ నిర్మాణ పనులు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. అమెరికా తర్వాత ప్రపంచంలోనే రెండో అతిపెద్ద గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్ను ఆ సంస్థ గచ్చిబౌలిలో నిర్మిస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.
ఈ క్యాంపస్ నిర్మాణానికి గత ఏడాది ఏప్రిల్ 28న మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ చేతులు మీదిగా శంకుస్థాపన జరిగింది. తాజాగా, ఆ ప్రాజెక్టు నిర్మాణ పనులు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.
Construction on Google's new office campus at Financial District has (finally) begun!
Spread across 23 floors with a built-up of 3 million sft for 25,500 employees, it will be their largest office campus outside their US HQ in Mountain View!🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWjekAnCZ8
— Hyderabad Mojo (@HyderabadMojo) October 14, 2023
గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్ హైదరాబాద్ నానక్రాంగూడలో 7.3 ఎకరాల్లో 30 లక్షల 30 వేల చదరపు అడుగుల విస్తీర్ణంలో నిర్మిస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. 23 ఫ్లోర్లలో నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ పూర్తయితే 25,500 మందికి ఉపాధి కలగనుందని గూగుల్ ప్రతినిధులు తెలిపారు.
Super excited to break the ground for Google’s largest campus outside of their HQ at Mountain View, USA
A 3.3 Million sft energy efficient campus built with sustainability will stand as a landmark for Hyderabad for decades to come
Thanks to Google for their continued support pic.twitter.com/wbjbjit9VC
— KTR (@KTRBRS) April 28, 2022