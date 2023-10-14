హైదరాబాద్‌లో గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్ నిర్మాణ పనులు ప్రారంభం

Oct 14, 2023, 14:16 IST
Google's New Office Campus Construction On Begun At Financial District - Sakshi

హైదరాబాద్‌లో ప్రముఖ సెర్చింజన్ దిగ్గజం గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్‌ నిర్మాణ పనులు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. అమెరికా తర్వాత ప్రపంచంలోనే రెండో అతిపెద్ద గూగుల్ క్యాంపస్‌ను ఆ సంస్థ గచ్చిబౌలిలో నిర్మిస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.

ఈ క్యాంపస్‌ నిర్మాణానికి గత ఏడాది ఏప్రిల్‌ 28న మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌ చేతులు మీదిగా శంకుస్థాపన జరిగింది. తాజాగా, ఆ ప్రాజెక్టు నిర్మాణ పనులు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.  

గూగుల్‌ క్యాంపస్‌ హైదరాబాద్‌ నానక్‌రాంగూడలో 7.3 ఎకరాల్లో 30 లక్షల 30 వేల చదరపు అడుగుల విస్తీర్ణంలో నిర్మిస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. 23 ఫ‍్లోర్‌లలో నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పూర్తయితే 25,500 మందికి ఉపాధి కలగనుందని గూగుల్‌ ప్రతినిధులు తెలిపారు. 

