The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner’s luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one ❤️ #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Jul 13, 2020 at 4:40am PDT