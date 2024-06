బీజేపీ 400 సీట్లు గెలుస్తాం

#WATCH | BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha says, "I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward for especially this particular seat that we win and bring justice to Hyderabad. We all know that PM Modi in the entire… pic.twitter.com/tqz0YMhjwf

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024