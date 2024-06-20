 రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో ఇద్దరు జవాన్లు మృతి | Sakshi
రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో ఇద్దరు జవాన్లు మృతి

Published Thu, Jun 20 2024 7:55 AM

Two Security Personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Died

ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌లోని బలరాంపూర్ జిల్లాలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ సాయుధ దళాలకు చెందిన ఇద్దరు భద్రతా సిబ్బంది మృతి చెందారు. మరో సైనికుడు, పికప్ వాహనం డ్రైవర్‌ తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు.

ప్రాథమిక సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ సాయుధ దళాల (సీఎఎఫ్) వాహనం బోల్తా పడడంతో ఈ ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది. ఈ ఘటన అర్థరాత్రి జరిగినట్లు స్థానికులు చెబుతున్నారు. గాయపడినవారిని చికిత్స నిమిత్తం ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. అర్థరాత్రి ప్రమాదం జరగడంతో సహాయక చర్యలకు ఇబ్బందులు ఎదురయ్యాయి. వాహనంలో ఎంతమంది ఉన్నారనే సమాచారం ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదు.
 

Security chhattisgarh Personnel Dead

