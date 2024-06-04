 లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం | Sakshi
Lok Sabha Election Results: లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు లైవ్‌ అప్‌డేట్స్‌

Published Tue, Jun 4 2024 6:33 AM

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Live Updates...

👉రాయబరేలీలో కొనసాగుతున్న ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు.. 

 

 

👉పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఫలితాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి..
 

పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఫలితాల్లో ఎన్డీఏ కూటమి 100 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ
ఇండియా కూటమి 41 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ
ఇతరులు 10 స్థానాల్లో ముందుంజ. 

 

👉 కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం

 

 

 

 

👉దేశవ్యాప్తంగా లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు, పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. 542 పార్లమెంట్‌ స్థానాల్లో మొదట పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు ‍ప్రారంభమైంది. ఏపీలో, ఒడిషాలో కూడా ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు ప్రారంభం. 

 

 

👉గోరఖ్‌పూర్‌ బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి రవికిషన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ప్రధాని మోదీ మూడోసారి ప్రధాని కాబోతున్నారు. ఇది చారిత్రాత్మకం. రామరాజ్యం కొనసాగుతుంది. మోదీపై దేశ ప్రజలు నమ్మకం ఉంచారు. బీజేపీ గెలుపు ఖాయం. 

 

 

👉ఢిల్లీ పార్లమెంట్‌ స్థానం బీజేపీ అభ్య‍ర్థి, సుష్మా స్వరాజ్‌ కూతురు భన్సూరి స్వరాజ్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ.. బీజేపీ అందిస్తున్న సంక్షేమ పథకాలపై ప్రజలు నమ్మకం ఉంచారు. బీజేపీని కచ్చితంగా గెలిపిస్తారనే నమ్మకం ఉంది. మూడోసారి ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రధాని అవడం ఖాయం. 
 

 

👉ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం మాదే అంటున్న కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేతలు. యూపీలో మధువా కాంగ్రెస్‌ అభ్యర్థి ముఖేష్‌ ధన్గర్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇండియా కూటమి కచ్చితంగా గెలుస్తుంది. ఇందులో ఎలాంటి అనుమానం లేదు.

 

 

👉దేశవ్యాప్తంగా తెరుచుకుంటున్న స్ట్రాంగ్‌ రూమ్స్‌
 

 

 

👉మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని ఇండోర్‌లో స్ట్రాంగ్‌ రూమ్‌ను తెరిచిన ఎన్నికల అధికారులు. స్ట్రాంగ్‌ వద్ద పార్టీల ఏజెంట్స్‌, అధికారులు. ఉదయం 8 గంటలకు కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రక్రియ ప్రారంభం కానుంది. 

 

 

👉కౌంటింగ్‌ కేంద్రానికి చేరుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్‌ అభ్యర్థి కార్తీ చిదంబరం. శివగంగ లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి ఎంపీగా పోటీ చేస్తున్నా కార్తీ చిదంబరం. 

 

 

👉కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఎంపీ అభ్యర్థి మనీష్‌ తివారీ కామెంట్స్‌.. ప్రజలు తీర్పు ఈవీఎం బ్యాలెట్స్‌ ఉంది. కాసేపట్లో ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెలువడనున్నాయి. ప్రజా తీర్పును ప్రతీ ఒక్కరూ గౌరవించాలి.

 

 

👉దేశంలో 543 లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాలకు 8,360 మంది అభ్యర్థులు బరిలో నిలిచారు. 1996లో అత్యధికంగా 13,952 మంది పోటీ చేశారు. 

 

👉బరిలో 53 మంది మంత్రులు 
53 మంది సిటింగ్‌ మంత్రులు ప్రస్తుతం ఎన్నికల బరిలో ఉన్నారు. వారిలో ముగ్గురు రాజ్యసభ సభ్యులుగా కొనసాగుతున్నారు. 17వ లోక్‌సభలో ఎంపీలుగా ఉన్నవారిలో 327 మంది మళ్లీ ఇప్పుడు పోటీ చేశారు. వారిలో 34 మంది పార్టీ మారి తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకుంటున్నారు. ప్రధాన రాజకీయ పార్టీల తరఫున బరిలో నిలిచిన అభ్యర్థుల్లో 27% మంది ఇప్పటికే కనీసం ఒక్కసారైనా ఎంపీగా పనిచేసినవారే. 
 

👉 దేశంలో బీజేపీ పార్టీ ఎన్నికలను లూటీ చేసింది. మేము గత ఆరు రోజులుగా ఇదే చెబుతున్నాం. కౌంటింగ్‌ అనేది కేవలం నామమాత్రమే. కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేతలు ఎప్పుడూ ప్రజల్లోనే ఉంటూ ప్రజల కోసమే పోరాటం చేస్తారు. మేము ఓడినా, గెలిచినా ప్రజల్లోనే ఉంటాం. 

 

 
 

👉దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అన్ని కౌంటింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల వద్ద భద్రత పెంపు..  హర్యానా, గుజరాత్‌, ఒడిషా, మహారాష్ట్రలో మోహరించిన పోలీసులు, భద్రతా బలగాలు

 

 

 

 

 

 

👉దేశమంతా ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురు చూస్తున్న ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు నేడు రానున్నాయి. 80 రోజులకు పైగా ఏడు విడతల్లో సాగిన సుదీర్ఘ సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల క్రతువు తుది దశకు చేరింది. మంగళవారం ఫలితాలు వెలువడనున్నాయి. 

👉కేంద్రంలో బీజేపీ సారథ్యంలోని ఎన్డీఏ కూటమి హ్యాట్రిక్‌ కొట్టి నరేంద్ర మోదీ వరుసగా మూడోసారి ప్రధానిగా నెహ్రూ రికార్డును సమం చేస్తారా? లేదంటే కాంగ్రెస్‌ సారథ్యంలోని విపక్ష ఇండియా కూటమి అనూహ్యమేమైనా చేసి చూపించనుందా? సర్వత్రా ఆసక్తి కలిగిస్తున్న ఈ ప్రశ్నలకు మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో సమాధానం లభించనుంది. లోక్‌సభతో పాటు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, ఒడిశాల్లో అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు కూడా ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది. 

👉ఏకగ్రీవమైన సూరత్‌ మినహా 542 లోక్‌సభ స్థానాలు, ఏపీలో 175, ఒడిశాలో 147 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాల్లో విజేతలెవరో తేలనుంది. కౌంటింగ్‌కు కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఏర్పాట్లన్నీ పూర్తి చేసింది. సూరత్‌లో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి ఏకగ్రీవమైన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక, ఉదయం 8 గంటలకు కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రక్రియ మొదలవుతుంది. మధ్యాహా్ననికల్లా ఫలితాలపై స్పష్టత వచ్చే అవకాశముంది. 

