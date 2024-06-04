Live Updates...

👉రాయబరేలీలో కొనసాగుతున్న ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు..

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Counting of postal ballots underway at a counting centre in Raebareli Parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Gm9abdEyzd — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఫలితాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి..



పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఫలితాల్లో ఎన్డీఏ కూటమి 100 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ

ఇండియా కూటమి 41 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజ

ఇతరులు 10 స్థానాల్లో ముందుంజ.

👉 కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం

Counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024 begins.



The fate of candidates on 542 of the 543 Parliamentary seats is being decided today. BJP won the Surat seat unopposed. pic.twitter.com/qfuRFSn4xi — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

#WATCH | Punjab: Counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024 begins.



(Visuals from a counting centre in Amritsar) pic.twitter.com/uqZUzcvbCK — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉దేశవ్యాప్తంగా లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు, పలు రాష్ట్రాల్లో అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలకు కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. 542 పార్లమెంట్‌ స్థానాల్లో మొదట పోస్టల్‌ బ్యాలెట్‌ ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు ‍ప్రారంభమైంది. ఏపీలో, ఒడిషాలో కూడా ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు ప్రారంభం.

Counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024 begins. The fate of candidates on 542 of the 543 Parliamentary seats is being decided today. Postal ballot counting to begin first.



Counting is also being done for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly elections as well as… pic.twitter.com/3tu7Opjasf — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉గోరఖ్‌పూర్‌ బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి రవికిషన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ప్రధాని మోదీ మూడోసారి ప్రధాని కాబోతున్నారు. ఇది చారిత్రాత్మకం. రామరాజ్యం కొనసాగుతుంది. మోదీపై దేశ ప్రజలు నమ్మకం ఉంచారు. బీజేపీ గెలుపు ఖాయం.

#WATCH | BJP MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan says, "This is historic, Ram Rajya will continue. The biggest leader of the world is going to be the Prime Minister for the third time...People of the country have made the country win and placed their trust in PM Modi..."… pic.twitter.com/5z2B7NAb6G — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉ఢిల్లీ పార్లమెంట్‌ స్థానం బీజేపీ అభ్య‍ర్థి, సుష్మా స్వరాజ్‌ కూతురు భన్సూరి స్వరాజ్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ.. బీజేపీ అందిస్తున్న సంక్షేమ పథకాలపై ప్రజలు నమ్మకం ఉంచారు. బీజేపీని కచ్చితంగా గెలిపిస్తారనే నమ్మకం ఉంది. మూడోసారి ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రధాని అవడం ఖాయం.



#WATCH | BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Bansuri Swaraj says, "...I am completely confident that today the people of India will choose the public welfare policies of BJP, will choose the development policies of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...I know Teesri Baar… pic.twitter.com/8VgHIrxDXj — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం మాదే అంటున్న కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేతలు. యూపీలో మధువా కాంగ్రెస్‌ అభ్యర్థి ముఖేష్‌ ధన్గర్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇండియా కూటమి కచ్చితంగా గెలుస్తుంది. ఇందులో ఎలాంటి అనుమానం లేదు.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress candidate from Mathura, Mukesh Dhangar says, "...INDIA Alliance will form a government. There is no doubt about it...This victory (Dhangar's victory) will be of the people of Brij. This will 1000% be the victory of Banke Bihari and Maa Yamuna."… pic.twitter.com/IP6Def2u81 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉దేశవ్యాప్తంగా తెరుచుకుంటున్న స్ట్రాంగ్‌ రూమ్స్‌



#WATCH | Karnataka: Strong room being opened in Bengaluru district ahead of the counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024



The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/ACGhbarIbx — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని ఇండోర్‌లో స్ట్రాంగ్‌ రూమ్‌ను తెరిచిన ఎన్నికల అధికారులు. స్ట్రాంగ్‌ వద్ద పార్టీల ఏజెంట్స్‌, అధికారులు. ఉదయం 8 గంటలకు కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రక్రియ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Strong room being opened in Indore district ahead of the counting of votes for the #loksabhaelections2024phase5



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections2024 to begin at 8 am.



(Source: Madya Pradesh I&PR) pic.twitter.com/ntfmwhTEPC — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉కౌంటింగ్‌ కేంద్రానికి చేరుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్‌ అభ్యర్థి కార్తీ చిదంబరం. శివగంగ లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి ఎంపీగా పోటీ చేస్తున్నా కార్తీ చిదంబరం.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Congress candidate from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat Karti Chidambaram arrives at a counting centre in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/fKLk5uJf3u — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఎంపీ అభ్యర్థి మనీష్‌ తివారీ కామెంట్స్‌.. ప్రజలు తీర్పు ఈవీఎం బ్యాలెట్స్‌ ఉంది. కాసేపట్లో ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు వెలువడనున్నాయి. ప్రజా తీర్పును ప్రతీ ఒక్కరూ గౌరవించాలి.

#WATCH | Congress MP and party candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari says, "..It is Tuesday, Hanuman's day. People have expressed their opinions. The opinions are locked in the EVMs. The EVMs will open and the opinion will come out. Whatever the people's decision will be,… pic.twitter.com/yptpWNkKN4 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉దేశంలో 543 లోక్‌సభ నియోజకవర్గాలకు 8,360 మంది అభ్యర్థులు బరిలో నిలిచారు. 1996లో అత్యధికంగా 13,952 మంది పోటీ చేశారు.

👉బరిలో 53 మంది మంత్రులు

53 మంది సిటింగ్‌ మంత్రులు ప్రస్తుతం ఎన్నికల బరిలో ఉన్నారు. వారిలో ముగ్గురు రాజ్యసభ సభ్యులుగా కొనసాగుతున్నారు. 17వ లోక్‌సభలో ఎంపీలుగా ఉన్నవారిలో 327 మంది మళ్లీ ఇప్పుడు పోటీ చేశారు. వారిలో 34 మంది పార్టీ మారి తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకుంటున్నారు. ప్రధాన రాజకీయ పార్టీల తరఫున బరిలో నిలిచిన అభ్యర్థుల్లో 27% మంది ఇప్పటికే కనీసం ఒక్కసారైనా ఎంపీగా పనిచేసినవారే.



👉 దేశంలో బీజేపీ పార్టీ ఎన్నికలను లూటీ చేసింది. మేము గత ఆరు రోజులుగా ఇదే చెబుతున్నాం. కౌంటింగ్‌ అనేది కేవలం నామమాత్రమే. కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేతలు ఎప్పుడూ ప్రజల్లోనే ఉంటూ ప్రజల కోసమే పోరాటం చేస్తారు. మేము ఓడినా, గెలిచినా ప్రజల్లోనే ఉంటాం.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress worker Jagdish Sharma says, "I have already said 6 days ago that the election has been looted, it (counting of vote) is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution system. All Congress party leaders will come but I will… pic.twitter.com/vzkn3YrKT4 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024





👉దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అన్ని కౌంటింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల వద్ద భద్రత పెంపు.. హర్యానా, గుజరాత్‌, ఒడిషా, మహారాష్ట్రలో మోహరించిన పోలీసులు, భద్రతా బలగాలు

#WATCH | Security heightened at a counting centre in Jind, Haryana.



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/YXFo7YXRhU — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

#WATCH | Security heightened at a counting centre in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/iq06WWob5Q — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

#WATCH | Security heightened at a counting centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/NhoU4qURN0 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

#WATCH | Security heightened at a counting centre in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.



Vote counting for #LokSabhaElections to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/bgdJ3KPgou — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

👉దేశమంతా ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురు చూస్తున్న ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు నేడు రానున్నాయి. 80 రోజులకు పైగా ఏడు విడతల్లో సాగిన సుదీర్ఘ సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల క్రతువు తుది దశకు చేరింది. మంగళవారం ఫలితాలు వెలువడనున్నాయి.

👉కేంద్రంలో బీజేపీ సారథ్యంలోని ఎన్డీఏ కూటమి హ్యాట్రిక్‌ కొట్టి నరేంద్ర మోదీ వరుసగా మూడోసారి ప్రధానిగా నెహ్రూ రికార్డును సమం చేస్తారా? లేదంటే కాంగ్రెస్‌ సారథ్యంలోని విపక్ష ఇండియా కూటమి అనూహ్యమేమైనా చేసి చూపించనుందా? సర్వత్రా ఆసక్తి కలిగిస్తున్న ఈ ప్రశ్నలకు మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో సమాధానం లభించనుంది. లోక్‌సభతో పాటు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, ఒడిశాల్లో అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు కూడా ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది.

👉ఏకగ్రీవమైన సూరత్‌ మినహా 542 లోక్‌సభ స్థానాలు, ఏపీలో 175, ఒడిశాలో 147 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాల్లో విజేతలెవరో తేలనుంది. కౌంటింగ్‌కు కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఏర్పాట్లన్నీ పూర్తి చేసింది. సూరత్‌లో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి ఏకగ్రీవమైన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఇక, ఉదయం 8 గంటలకు కౌంటింగ్‌ ప్రక్రియ మొదలవుతుంది. మధ్యాహా్ననికల్లా ఫలితాలపై స్పష్టత వచ్చే అవకాశముంది.