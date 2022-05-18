గుజరాత్‌లో ఘోర ప్రమాదం: ఉప్పు ఫ్యాక్టరీ గోడ కూలి 12 మంది దుర్మరణం, ప్రధాని సంతాపం

May 18, 2022, 14:39 IST
గాంధీనగర్‌: గుజరాత్‌లో ఘోర ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. బుధవారం మోర్బీలోని హల్వాద్ ఇండస్ట్రీయల్‌ ఏరియా(జీఐడీసీ)లోని సాగర్‌ ఉప్పు కర్మాగారం గోడ కూలి 12 మంది మరణించారు.  మరో ముగ్గురు శిథిలాల కిందే ఇరుక్కుపోయినట్లు భావిస్తున్నారు. సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. 

12 మంది గోడ కిందే ప్రాణాలు వదిలిన ఘటన స్థానికంగా విషాదం నింపింది.  ఘటన గురించి తెలియగానే.. స్థానిక ఎమ్మెల్యే బ్రిజేష్‌ మెర్జా ఘటనాస్థలానికి చేరుకుని సహాయక చర్యలను పర్యవేక్షిస్తున్నారు. ప్రభుత్వం బాధిత కుటుంబాలను అన్ని విధాల ఆదుకుంటుందని ఆయన తెలిపారు.

ఇదిలా ఉంటే ఘటనపై ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. బాధిత కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేశారు. 

