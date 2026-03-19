పవన్ కల్యాణ్ హీరోగా హరీశ్ శంకర్ దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన సినిమా 'ఉస్తాద్ భగత్ సింగ్'. శ్రీలీల, రాశీఖన్నా హీరోయిన్లు. తొలి నుంచి ఇది తమిళ మూవీ 'తెరి'కి రీమేక్ అని ప్రచారం సాగింది. గత కొన్నాళ్ల నుంచి ఈ విషయాన్ని డైరెక్టర్ ఖండిస్తూ వచ్చాడు. అయినా సరే దీనిపై పెద్దగా బజ్ లేదు. దానికి తోడు 'ధురంధర్ 2'కి పోటీగా థియేటర్లలోకి తీసుకొచ్చారు. ఆంధ్రలో ఎర్లీ మార్నింగ్, ఓవర్సీస్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. మూవీ చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఏముంటున్నారు? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?
(ఇదీ చదవండి: ‘ధురంధర్ 2’ మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్)
'ఉస్తాద్ భగత్ సింగ్' పూర్తిగా ఔట్ డేటెడ్ కమర్షియల్ ఎంటర్టైనర్. రైటింగ్ పరంగా కొత్తగా ఏం ఆశించలేం కానీ ఉన్నంతవరకైనా బాగా తీయాలిగా. అది కూడా సరిగా తీయలేదు. కొన్ని ఎలివేషన్ సీన్స్ మాత్రమే వర్కౌట్ అయ్యాయి. కామెడీ, కమర్షియల్ రైటింగ్ విషయంలో దర్శకుడు హరీశ్ శంకర్ ఘోరంగా ఫెయిలయ్యాడు. అలానే పవన్ ఎనర్జీ కూడా మిస్ అయిందని నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు.
(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'ధురంధర్' పూర్తి స్టోరీ.. సీక్వెల్ చూడటానికి ముందు మరోసారి)
#UstaadBhagatSingh A Completely Outdated Commercial Entertainer!
A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film…
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 18, 2026
#UstaadBhagatSingh - PK’s look, Screen presence & Dialogues r the positives in this Routine, Outdated Drama. Parthiban Naidu as weak villain. Sreeleela ok. Raashi Khanna has no scope. Thaman does a Anirudh work in BGM. One melody track nice. Narration is a Patience Tester. BORE!
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 18, 2026
Indukenemo manaki raanidi..
mana valla kaanidi cheyyakudadu antuntaru.. #HarishShankar @/harish2you#UstaadBhagatSingh #UBSReview https://t.co/Maam0Ys7tM pic.twitter.com/Pw5e37SahX
— Sasi Kiran (@SasiKir54703134) March 18, 2026
#UstaadBhagatSingh
Outdated from start to finish.
A few elevation scenes work, but overall feels like stitched mass compilation with weak flow.#PawanKalyan shines in bits, but energy is missing.#HarishShankar disappoints wth forced comedy & writing.
⭐ 1.5/5 - Save your money. pic.twitter.com/N6ZoLLhQqS
— theindia.360 (@theindiaa360) March 19, 2026
ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ పర్లేదు అనుకునేలోపు, సెకండ్ హాఫ్ సహనానికి పరీక్ష పెట్టింది. #UstaadBhagatSingh@PawanKalyan@harish2you
— 𝕤𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕦 𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕝 (@srinuvital) March 19, 2026
Painful 1st half.. PawanKalyan lost his touch in acting, trying his best.. Not a single ticket worthy episode. Weak writing with no proper story & screenplay underlined by excellent bgm.. collar etthara song is good. Worst interval, hope 2nd half saves #UBS #UstaadBhagatSingh
— Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) March 18, 2026