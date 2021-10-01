సాయితేజ్, ఐశ్వర్యా రాజేశ్‌ జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం ‘రిపబ్లిక్‌’. దేవ కట్టా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. జీ స్టూడియోస్‌ సమర్పణలో జె.భగవాన్, జె. పుల్లారావు నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా నేడు( అక్టోబర్‌ 1) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై భారీ అంచనాలను పెంచేసింది. పొలిటికల్‌ జానర్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంలో సీనియర్ నటి రమ్యకృష్ణ ఈ సినిమాలో కీలక పాత్రను పోషించారు. జిల్లా కలెక్టర్‌గా సాయి తేజ్‌, రాజకీయ నాయకురాలు రమ్యకృష్ణను ఢీకొని ప్రజా సమస్యల మీద తనకున్న పరిథిలో ఎలా పోరాడాడు అన్నది రిపబ్లిక్ సినిమాలో చర్చించనున్నారు దేవా కట్టా.

ఇక ఇప్పటికే అమెరికా లాంటీ దేశాల్లో ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. ఏ మేరకు తెలుగు వారిని ఈ సినిమా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.. మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.

Deva Katta thwacks the system and the society with #Republic . Great Climax!! @devakatta @IamSaiDharamTej 👏🏻👌🏻

#Republic Overall A Disappointing Political Thriller!

Movie had a few good sequences and the dialogues were pretty good but the direction was weak.

Production quality and editing were big negatives for the film.

Rating: 2.25/5

