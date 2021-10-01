Republic Movie Twitter Review: ‘రిపబ్లిక్‌’ మూవీ ఎలా ఉందంటే..?

Oct 01, 2021, 08:00 IST
సాయితేజ్, ఐశ్వర్యా రాజేశ్‌ జంటగా నటించిన  చిత్రం ‘రిపబ్లిక్‌’. దేవ కట్టా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. జీ స్టూడియోస్‌ సమర్పణలో జె.భగవాన్, జె. పుల్లారావు నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమా నేడు( అక్టోబర్‌ 1) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది.  ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై భారీ అంచనాలను పెంచేసింది. పొలిటికల్‌ జానర్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంలో సీనియర్ నటి రమ్యకృష్ణ ఈ సినిమాలో కీలక పాత్రను పోషించారు. జిల్లా కలెక్టర్‌గా సాయి తేజ్‌, రాజకీయ నాయకురాలు రమ్యకృష్ణను ఢీకొని ప్రజా సమస్యల మీద తనకున్న పరిథిలో ఎలా పోరాడాడు అన్నది రిపబ్లిక్ సినిమాలో చర్చించనున్నారు దేవా కట్టా.

ఇక ఇప్పటికే అమెరికా లాంటీ దేశాల్లో ఈ సినిమా ప్రీవ్యూస్ పడడంతో ఈ సినిమాను చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు.. అసలు కథేంటీ.. కథనం ఎలా ఉంది.. ఏ మేరకు తెలుగు వారిని ఈ సినిమా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.. మొదలగు అంశాలను ట్విటర్‌లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు.. అవేంటో చూద్దాం.

ప్రస్తుత రాజకీయ పరిస్థితుల మీద సినిమా తీశాడని, విశాఖ వాణిగా రమ్యకృష్ణ అదరగొట్టేసిందని, సినిమా హిట్ అంటూ సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్‌కు కంగ్రాట్స్ చెబుతున్నారు నెటిజన్లు. వ్య‌వ‌స్థ‌లోని లోటుపాట్ల‌ని దేవకట్టా త‌నదైన శైలిలో చక్క‌గా చూపించాడని ప్రసంశిస్తున్నారు. మరికొంత మంది అయితే ఇది యావరేజ్‌ మూవీ అని కామెంట్స్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

