Jun 03, 2023, 13:56 IST
Icon Star Allu Arjun Tweet On Odisha Train Accident Incident - Sakshi

ఒడిశా రైలు ప్రమాద ఘటనపై సినీ తారలు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్‌ ప్రముఖులతో పాటు దక్షిణాది పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన పలువురు నటీనటులు వారికి సంతాపం ప్రకటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ఘోర ప్రమాదంలో దాదాపు 200లకు పైగా ఇప్పటికే ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఈ ప్రమాదం చూసి యావత్ భారత్ ఉలిక్కిపడింది. వారి మృతికి సంతాపంగా ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, నేషనల్ క్రష్ రష్మిక మందన్నా, బాలీవుడ్ హీరో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, హీరోయిన్ నివేదా పేతురాజ్, కేజీఎఫ్ నటుడు యశ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

అల్లు అర్జున్ ట్వీట్‌లో రాస్తూ..'ఒడిశాలో జరిగిన ఘోర రైలు ప్రమాద ఘటన చూసి నా గుండె పగిలింది. తమ ఆత్మీయులను కోల్పోయిన కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా. గాయపడిన వారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా.' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 

రష్మిక తన ట్వీట్‌లో రాస్తూ..'ఒడిశాలో జరిగిన రైలు ప్రమాద వార్త వింటే గుండె తరుక్కుపోతుంది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా.గాయపడిన వారంతా త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా.' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 

కేజీఎఫ్ హీరో యశ్ తన ట్వీట్‌లో రాస్తూ..'ఒడిశా రైలు దుర్ఘటన ఎంతమంది హృదయాలను కలచివేసిందో మాటల్లో వర్ణించడం కష్టం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నా. గాయపడిన వారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా. రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్లలో సహాయం చేయడానికి పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో వచ్చిన ప్రజలకు కృతజ్ఞతలు.' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాద ఘటనపై ఇప్పటికే మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ కూడా స్పందించారు. 

