ఒడిశా రైలు ప్రమాద ఘటనపై సినీ తారలు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. టాలీవుడ్‌ ప్రముఖులతో పాటు దక్షిణాది పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన పలువురు నటీనటులు వారికి సంతాపం ప్రకటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ఘోర ప్రమాదంలో దాదాపు 200లకు పైగా ఇప్పటికే ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఈ ప్రమాదం చూసి యావత్ భారత్ ఉలిక్కిపడింది. వారి మృతికి సంతాపంగా ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, నేషనల్ క్రష్ రష్మిక మందన్నా, బాలీవుడ్ హీరో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, హీరోయిన్ నివేదా పేతురాజ్, కేజీఎఫ్ నటుడు యశ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

అల్లు అర్జున్ ట్వీట్‌లో రాస్తూ..'ఒడిశాలో జరిగిన ఘోర రైలు ప్రమాద ఘటన చూసి నా గుండె పగిలింది. తమ ఆత్మీయులను కోల్పోయిన కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా. గాయపడిన వారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా.' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

Shocked & heart broken by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My condolences to the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Sending heartfelt prayers for the recovery of those who were injured. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 3, 2023

రష్మిక తన ట్వీట్‌లో రాస్తూ..'ఒడిశాలో జరిగిన రైలు ప్రమాద వార్త వింటే గుండె తరుక్కుపోతుంది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా.గాయపడిన వారంతా త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా.' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

Hearbreaking to hear about the news of the train accident in Odisha..

My deepest condolences to the families of the departed.

My prayers for the people who are injured… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 3, 2023

కేజీఎఫ్ హీరో యశ్ తన ట్వీట్‌లో రాస్తూ..'ఒడిశా రైలు దుర్ఘటన ఎంతమంది హృదయాలను కలచివేసిందో మాటల్లో వర్ణించడం కష్టం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నా. గాయపడిన వారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా. రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్లలో సహాయం చేయడానికి పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో వచ్చిన ప్రజలకు కృతజ్ఞతలు.' అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ ప్రమాద ఘటనపై ఇప్పటికే మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ కూడా స్పందించారు.

It’s difficult to describe in words how heart-wrenching the train tragedy of Odisha is. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue… — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) June 3, 2023

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023