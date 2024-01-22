Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: అయోధ్యలో అద్భుత ఘట్టం.. చరిత్రలో నిలిచిపోయే రోజు..

Jan 22, 2024, 14:49 IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Mahesh Babu, Vishal Felt Happy - Sakshi

భారతీయులు శతాబ్దాల కాలంగా ఎదురుచూసిన కల సాకారమైంది. ఆనాడు రాముడు 14 ఏళ్లు వనవాసం చేస్తే ఈనాడు.. 500 ఏళ్లకు తాను పుట్టిన అయోధ్యలో కొలువుదీరాడు. సోమవారం (జనవరి 22న) రామ్‌లల్లా విగ్రహ ప్రాణప్రతిష్ట అంగరంగ వైభవంగా జరిగింది. ఈ అద్భుతఘట్టంతో హిందువుల ఒళ్లు పులకరించిపోతోంది. బాలరాముడిని చూసి తన్మయత్వానికి లోనవుతున్నారు. సినీతారలు సైతం అయోధ్య రామమందిర ఆలయ ప్రారంభోత్సవ వేడుకపై సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

అయోధ్యలో రామమందిర ప్రారంభం.. ఐక్యత, ఆధ్యాత్మికతకు చిహ్నాన్ని తెలియజేస్తుంది.  ఈ రామమందిర చరిత్రకు సాక్షిగా నిలిచినందుకు చాలా గర్వంగా ఉంది.
- మహేశ్‌బాబు

మనందరికీ ఎంత అద్భుతమైన రోజు ఇది.. జై శ్రీరామ్‌..
-విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ

చదవండి: టాలీవుడ్‌ టూ బాలీవుడ్‌.. అయోధ్యలో అగ్ర సినీ తారల సందడి

