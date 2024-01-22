భారతీయులు శతాబ్దాల కాలంగా ఎదురుచూసిన కల సాకారమైంది. ఆనాడు రాముడు 14 ఏళ్లు వనవాసం చేస్తే ఈనాడు.. 500 ఏళ్లకు తాను పుట్టిన అయోధ్యలో కొలువుదీరాడు. సోమవారం (జనవరి 22న) రామ్‌లల్లా విగ్రహ ప్రాణప్రతిష్ట అంగరంగ వైభవంగా జరిగింది. ఈ అద్భుతఘట్టంతో హిందువుల ఒళ్లు పులకరించిపోతోంది. బాలరాముడిని చూసి తన్మయత్వానికి లోనవుతున్నారు. సినీతారలు సైతం అయోధ్య రామమందిర ఆలయ ప్రారంభోత్సవ వేడుకపై సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

అయోధ్యలో రామమందిర ప్రారంభం.. ఐక్యత, ఆధ్యాత్మికతకు చిహ్నాన్ని తెలియజేస్తుంది. ఈ రామమందిర చరిత్రకు సాక్షిగా నిలిచినందుకు చాలా గర్వంగా ఉంది.

- మహేశ్‌బాబు

మనందరికీ ఎంత అద్భుతమైన రోజు ఇది.. జై శ్రీరామ్‌..

-విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ

Amidst the echoes of history and the sanctity of faith, the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya heralds a timeless symbol of unity and spirituality. Extremely proud to witness history unfold! #AyodhyaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam 🙏

What a beautiful day for all of us ❤️ Jai Shree Ram!

Congrats dearest honourable prime minister Modi Saab on another great achievement and another feather in your cap, Jai Shri Ram.

Ram mandir will be remembered for years and generations to come and a tribute to all those who laid their lives and sacrificed themselves for this…

