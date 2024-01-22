Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: అయోధ్యలో అద్భుత ఘట్టం.. చరిత్రలో నిలిచిపోయే రోజు..
భారతీయులు శతాబ్దాల కాలంగా ఎదురుచూసిన కల సాకారమైంది. ఆనాడు రాముడు 14 ఏళ్లు వనవాసం చేస్తే ఈనాడు.. 500 ఏళ్లకు తాను పుట్టిన అయోధ్యలో కొలువుదీరాడు. సోమవారం (జనవరి 22న) రామ్లల్లా విగ్రహ ప్రాణప్రతిష్ట అంగరంగ వైభవంగా జరిగింది. ఈ అద్భుతఘట్టంతో హిందువుల ఒళ్లు పులకరించిపోతోంది. బాలరాముడిని చూసి తన్మయత్వానికి లోనవుతున్నారు. సినీతారలు సైతం అయోధ్య రామమందిర ఆలయ ప్రారంభోత్సవ వేడుకపై సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.
అయోధ్యలో రామమందిర ప్రారంభం.. ఐక్యత, ఆధ్యాత్మికతకు చిహ్నాన్ని తెలియజేస్తుంది. ఈ రామమందిర చరిత్రకు సాక్షిగా నిలిచినందుకు చాలా గర్వంగా ఉంది.
- మహేశ్బాబు
మనందరికీ ఎంత అద్భుతమైన రోజు ఇది.. జై శ్రీరామ్..
-విజయ్ దేవరకొండ
Amidst the echoes of history and the sanctity of faith, the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya heralds a timeless symbol of unity and spirituality. Extremely proud to witness history unfold! #AyodhyaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam 🙏
What a beautiful day for all of us ❤️
Jai Shree Ram!
Congrats dearest honourable prime minister Modi Saab on another great achievement and another feather in your cap, Jai Shri Ram.
Ram mandir will be remembered for years and generations to come and a tribute to all those who laid their lives and sacrificed themselves for this…
Bharat has been waiting for this day for over 500 years 🙏 A heartfelt thanks to Sri @narendramodi ji for making this happen 🙏. Jai Sri Ram! #AyodhaRamMandir #PranaPratishta
#JaiShriRam 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ez0hwECLqs
Today is truly historic. Euphoria has engulfed the entire world. Am a proud to be a voice amongst the billion chants as our Ram Lalla comes home to Ayodhya. Sare bolo #JaiShriRam !!! #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/dNdHQdRlhm
Can't believe I'm lucky enough to witness something as historic & auspicious as #RamMandirPranPrathistha in my lifetime. Proud to see how our entire nation has united to welcome our Ram Lalla back home in Ayodhya!
यह दिन इतिहास में उस दिन के रूप में याद रखा जाएगा जब हमारे देश की… pic.twitter.com/GalftZD1Lq
From the sacred grounds of Ram Janmabhoomi to the majestic Ram Mandir, a journey woven with faith and resilience 💫
May today usher blessings and prosperity for all.
जय भोलेनाथ, जय श्री राम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KSwE3v5kRo
