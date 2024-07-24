 నేపాల్‌లో ఘోర విమాన ప్రమాదం.. 19 మంది దుర్మరణం | Saurya Airlines plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu | Sakshi
నేపాల్‌లో ఘోర విమాన ప్రమాదం.. 19 మంది దుర్మరణం

Published Wed, Jul 24 2024 11:49 AM | Last Updated on Wed, Jul 24 2024 12:08 PM

Saurya Airlines plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

ఢిల్లీ: నేపాల్‌లో ఘోర విమాన ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ఖాట్మాండ్‌లోని త్రిభువన్‌ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో రన్‌వే నుంచి టేకాఫ్‌ తీసుకునే విమానం జారిపోయి కుప్పకూలింది. దీంతో విమానంలో ఒక్కసారిగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి.  ప్రమాద సమయంలో విమానంలో ఉన్న 19 మంది ప్రయాణికులు మృతి చెందారు. ప్రమాదానికి గురైన విమానం శౌర్య ఎయిర్‌లైన్స్‌కు చెందింది. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన అదనపు సమాచారం అందాల్సి ఉంది. 

