ఢిల్లీ: నేపాల్‌లో ఘోర విమాన ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ఖాట్మాండ్‌లోని త్రిభువన్‌ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో రన్‌వే నుంచి టేకాఫ్‌ తీసుకునే విమానం జారిపోయి కుప్పకూలింది. దీంతో విమానంలో ఒక్కసారిగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. ప్రమాద సమయంలో విమానంలో ఉన్న 19 మంది ప్రయాణికులు మృతి చెందారు. ప్రమాదానికి గురైన విమానం శౌర్య ఎయిర్‌లైన్స్‌కు చెందింది. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన అదనపు సమాచారం అందాల్సి ఉంది.

#BREAKING : A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport. Sources at TIA reported that the aircraft skidded off the runway during takeoff as it was departing for Pokhara with 19 passengers. #Nepal #planecrash #TribhuvanInternationalAirport #skid #landing #airport… pic.twitter.com/ILnl0zQnZH

— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) July 24, 2024