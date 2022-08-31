ఇస్లామాబాద్‌: ప్రకృతి విలయానికి పాకిస్తాన్ కకావికలమైంది. జూన్ మధ్య నుంచి కురుస్తున్న భారీ వర్షాలు, వరదలతో అక్కడి ప్రజల జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. వరదల కారణంగా ఖైబర్ పఖ్తున్‌ఖ్వా రాష్ట్రంలోని వందల గ్రామాలు జలదిగ్బంధంలో చిక్కుకున్నాయి. నదులు ఉప్పొంగి రహదారులు కొట్టుకుపోయాయి.

వరదలతో పాకిస్తాన్‌లో 3.3 కోట్ల మందికిపైగా తీవ్రంగా ప్రభావితమయ్యారు. అనేకమంది నిరాశ్రయులయ్యారు. వరదలకు ముందు, వరదల తర్వాత పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉందని ఓ సంస్థ విడుదల చేసిన దృశ్యాలు పాక్‌లో ప్రకృతి విలయాన్ని కళ్లకు కడుతున్నాయి. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

This is a before and after from @Maxar published yesterday showing the devastating flooding in villages and fields along Pakistan’s Indus River (location: 28.718, 70.066). Image on the right was taken Aug 28. pic.twitter.com/5Su7lYs0hZ

— Reade Levinson (@readelev) August 29, 2022

This is the price we, as the Most Affected People and Areas pay for the billions of profits made by oil and gas corporations. We need climate reparations now.#PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/4nDC0Sj9uU — Fazeela Mubarak (@fazeelamubarak) August 29, 2022

భారీ వర్షాలు, వరదల వల్ల పాకిస్తాన్‌ వ్యాప్తంగా సోమవారం నాటికి 1,136 మంది చనిపోయారు. మరో 1,634 మంది వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో గాయపడ్డారు. జాతీయ విపత్తు నిర్వహణ సంస్థ అధికారులు ఈ గణాంకాలను వెల్లడించారు. వరదల కారణంగా పాక్‌లో దాదాపు 10 లక్షల ఇళ్లు పూర్తిగా లేదా పాక్షికంగా ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. లక్షల మంది తినడానికి ఆహారం లేక ఆకలితో అలమటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికా పాక్‌కు 160 మిలియన్ డాలర్ల ఆర్థిక సాయం అందించింది.

#PakistanFloods are still ongoing. At least 1136 people have died.

33 million people (1 in 7 Pakistanis) are affected.

1/3 of the country is underwater. "It's all one big ocean."

"Village after village has been wiped out. Millions of houses have been destroyed," pic.twitter.com/qLDoquDHir — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 30, 2022

50 million people have been impacted by #PakistanFloods RT Donate to Emergency Aid: https://t.co/MMoNScpsUE pic.twitter.com/zfRJ5K65Dj — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 29, 2022

Shame on the mainstream media for not giving enough coverage to this devastation in Pakistan. Always covering the spiciest news for ratings.Who cares about the politics when people are helpless and dying? #PakistanFloods #FloodsInPakistan

#گستاخ_وقار_ستی_کوگرفتارکرو

#easypaisa pic.twitter.com/iSJxO0I156 — Dr Sardar Ali Shahbaz🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@Alishahbaz_7) August 24, 2022

The Worst Flood Ever in Pakistan Happening Right Now >45 Million People Affected

>784% Above Normal Rainfall 40+ small dams breached. 210+ bridges collapsed; 1,115 people dead. 10M people displaced.#PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/nr7hp0Lgrd — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) August 28, 2022

Devastating #Floods in #Pakistan have destroyed millions of homes, and taken the lives of 1000s. Please donate as much as you can and remember them in your prayers 🙏🏽 #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/7i3M7AOrM3 — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) August 27, 2022