ప్రకృతి విలయానికి పాకిస్తాన్‌ కకావికలం.. వైరలవుతున్న శాటిలైట్‌ చిత్రాలు, వీడియోలు

Aug 31, 2022, 14:03 IST
Before And After Images Of Pakistan Floods Gone Viral - Sakshi

ఇస్లామాబాద్‌: ప్రకృతి విలయానికి పాకిస్తాన్ కకావికలమైంది. జూన్ మధ్య నుంచి కురుస్తున్న భారీ వర్షాలు, వరదలతో అక్కడి ప్రజల జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. వరదల కారణంగా ఖైబర్ పఖ్తున్‌ఖ్వా రాష్ట్రంలోని వందల గ్రామాలు జలదిగ్బంధంలో చిక్కుకున్నాయి. నదులు ఉప్పొంగి రహదారులు కొట్టుకుపోయాయి.

వరదలతో పాకిస్తాన్‌లో 3.3 కోట్ల మందికిపైగా తీవ్రంగా ప్రభావితమయ్యారు. అనేకమంది నిరాశ్రయులయ్యారు. వరదలకు ముందు, వరదల తర్వాత పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉందని ఓ సంస్థ విడుదల చేసిన దృశ్యాలు పాక్‌లో ప్రకృతి విలయాన్ని కళ్లకు కడుతున్నాయి. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

భారీ వర్షాలు, వరదల వల్ల పాకిస్తాన్‌ వ్యాప్తంగా సోమవారం నాటికి 1,136 మంది చనిపోయారు. మరో 1,634 మంది వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో గాయపడ్డారు. జాతీయ విపత్తు నిర్వహణ సంస్థ అధికారులు ఈ గణాంకాలను వెల్లడించారు. వరదల కారణంగా పాక్‌లో దాదాపు 10 లక్షల ఇళ్లు పూర్తిగా లేదా పాక్షికంగా ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. లక్షల మంది తినడానికి ఆహారం లేక ఆకలితో అలమటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికా పాక్‌కు 160 మిలియన్ డాలర్ల ఆర్థిక సాయం అందించింది.

