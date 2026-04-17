 'మహిళలకు న్యాయం జరగలేదు': వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌ | YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tweet On Womens Quota Bill Fails | Sakshi
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'మహిళలకు న్యాయం జరగలేదు': వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ట్వీట్‌

Apr 17 2026 10:26 PM | Updated on Apr 17 2026 10:42 PM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tweet On Womens Quota Bill Fails

మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్‌ బిల్లు వీగిపోయిన సందర్భంగా వైఎస్ జగన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఇందులో నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజన, మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ బిల్లులను వ్యతిరేకించిన పార్టీలు, దాని వల్ల తామేం సాధించామనేది గట్టిగా ఆత్మపరిశీలన చేసుకోవాలి. నియోజకవర్గాల పునర్విభజన జరిగితే దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో సీట్ల సంఖ్య తగ్గేవనేది వాస్తవం అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

అదే సమయంలో మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్‌ బిల్లు కూడా వాయిదా పడింది. దీని వల్ల అటు దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలకు కానీ, ఇటు మహిళలకు కానీ న్యాయం జరగలేదని వెల్లడించారు. ఒకవేళ 2026 జనాభా లెక్కలు గనక అమలైతే దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల పరిస్థితి  మరింత దారుణంగా మారుతుంది. ఇప్పటికే కుటుంబ నియంత్రణ పాటించడం వల్ల జనాభా పెరుగుదల తగ్గిన దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో పరిస్థితి మరింత తీవ్రంగా ఉంటుందని జగన్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

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