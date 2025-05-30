 ఏపీ అథ్లెట్ జ్యోతి యర్రాజీకి వైఎస్ జగన్ అభినందనలు | ys jagan congratulations to Jyothi Yarraji | Sakshi
ఏపీ అథ్లెట్ జ్యోతి యర్రాజీకి వైఎస్ జగన్ అభినందనలు

May 30 2025 7:27 AM | Updated on May 30 2025 7:33 AM

ys jagan congratulations to Jyothi Yarraji

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి: ఏపీ అథ్లెట్‌ జ్యోతి యర్రాజీకి వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేర‌కు ఎక్స్ వేదిక‌గా ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

దక్షిణ కొరియాలోని గుమిలో జరిగిన 26వ ఆసియా అథ్లెటిక్స్ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో మహిళల 100 మీటర్ల హర్డిల్స్‌లో స్వర్ణం గెలుచుకున్న జ్యోతి యర్రాజీకి హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు. మీ గెలుపు భార‌త్‌, ఆంధ్ర‌ప్ర‌దేశ్‌కు గ‌ర్వ కార‌ణం’ అని పేర్కొన్నారు.   

 

