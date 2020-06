Hi this is as heartfelt as I can be , there might be jokes or discussions but this is my profile and there is nothing wrong in asking for work. So if you are reading this ‘’ I am looking for work, and I shall be grateful if anything can materialise ‘’ I could have succumbed to pressure and ended up as RIP but I was lucky had frnds like @ankzbhargava @karan9198 @preetiphalke @vinayakdubey @ruchita02 @4umehra who held me when I could have tripped. Please don’t give up. Go home if everything fails #mentalhealthmatters #hanginthere #staystrong

A post shared by KUNAL PANDIT (Shardool Pandit) (@kunalogy) on Jun 25, 2020 at 1:30am PDT