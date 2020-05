రానా రోకా ఫంక్షన్‌: సామ్‌ ఫుల్‌ హ్యాపీ

Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 ❤️ @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after 🎂🤗👰🤵🥂.. 📷 @tpt.toast

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 21, 2020 at 7:13pm PDT