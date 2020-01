Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughter’s hands. Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail! 😅 Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!

