IPL Trending: నా డార్లింగ్కే అంకితమన్న గౌతమ్.. తొడగొట్టిన గబ్బర్.. బెయిర్స్టో రెడీ!
IPL Today Trending Videos: ఐపీఎల్-2022లో భాగంగా ఢిల్లీ క్యాపిటల్స్తో జరిగిన మ్యాచ్లో లక్నో సూపర్జెయింట్స్ అదరగొట్టింది. సమిష్టి కృషితో పంత్ సేనపై రాహుల్ బృందం 6 వికెట్ల తేడాతో గెలుపొందింది. ఇక చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత లక్నో తుది జట్టులోకి వచ్చిన కర్ణాటక బౌలింగ్ ఆల్రౌండర్ కృష్ణప్ప గౌతమ్ కీలక సమయంలో వికెట్ తీసి సత్తా చాటాడు. ఢిల్లీ ఓపెనర్ పృథ్వీ షాను అవుట్ చేసి లక్నో గెలుపులో తానూ భాగమయ్యాడు.
ఇక ఈ మ్యాచ్లో మొత్తంగా ఆఫ్ స్పిన్నర్ గౌతమ్ ఒకటి, లెగ్ స్పిన్నర్ రవి బిష్ణోయి రెండు వికెట్లు కూల్చాడు. తద్వారా ఢిల్లీని తక్కువ స్కోరుకే వీరు కట్టడి చేయగా.. క్వింటన్ డికాక్ మెరుపులతో లక్నో విజయం సాధ్యమైంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మ్యాచ్ అనంతరం గౌతమ్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. గురువారం నాటి మ్యాచ్లో తన ప్రదర్శనను తన కుటుంబానికి.. ముఖ్యంగా తన చిన్నారి పాపాయి, ముద్దుల కూతురు నితారాకు అంకితమిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపాడు.
ఈ వీడియో అభిమానులను ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. దీనితో పాటు ఐపీఎల్ ప్రేమికుల మది దోచుకుంటున్న మరికొన్ని వీడియోలు మీకోసం..
ఢిల్లీపై విజయంతో లక్నో ఖాతాలో హ్యాట్రిక్
లక్నో తరఫున డికాక్ సూపర్ ఇన్నింగ్స్(52 బంతుల్లో 9 ఫోర్లు, 2 సిక్సర్ల సాయంతో 80 పరుగులు)
పంజాబ్ కింగ్స్తో ఏప్రిల్ 8న తలపడనున్న గుజరాత్ టైటాన్స్. తమ యువ ఆటగాడు యశ్ దయాల్ ప్రయాణానికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో పంచుకున్న గుజరాత్.
టైటాన్స్తో పోరుకు సై అంటున్న పంజాబ్ ప్లేయర్ గబ్బర్. తొడగొట్టి మరీ సవాల్ విసురుతున్న శిఖర్ ధావన్
విధ్వంసం సృష్టించేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్న పంజాబ్ ఆటగాడు బెయిర్స్టో
దక్షిణాఫ్రికా స్టార్ ప్లేయర్, పంజాబ్ బౌలర్ కగిసో రబడ.. రైజ్ ఆఫ్ రబడ.. యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు స్ఫూర్తినిచ్చే వీడియో
