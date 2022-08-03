ఇదేనా మీరు బోధించే ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్‌? వోకల్‌ ఫర్‌ లోకల్‌?

Minister KTR Question To PM Narendra Modi On Atmanirbhar Bharat - Sakshi

సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్‌: ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీపై ఐటీ, పరిశ్రమల శాఖమంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌ ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా ‘ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్‌’ అంశంపై మరోసారి విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. ‘ఆత్మనిర్భరత, భారత స్వదేశీ స్ఫూర్తిని పెంపొందించేందుకు మహాత్మాగాంధీ చరఖాను ఉపయోగించారు. ఇప్పుడు ప్రధాని మోదీ ఖాదీ, చేనేత ఉత్పత్తులపై జీఎస్టీ విధించిన మొదటి ప్రధానిగా సందేహాస్పదమైన గుర్తింపు పొందారు. ఇదేనా మీరు బోధించే ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్‌? వోకల్‌ ఫర్‌ లోకల్‌?’ అని కేటీఆర్‌ ట్వీట్‌ ద్వారా ప్రశ్నించారు.

