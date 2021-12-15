కెప్టెన్‌ వరుణ్‌ సింగ్‌ కన్నుమూత

Captain Varun Singh Passed Away: ఆర్మీహెలికాప్టర్‌ ప్రమాదంలో తీవ్రంగా గాయపడి బెంగళూరులో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న గ్రూప్‌ కెప్టెన్‌ వరుణ్‌సింగ్‌ బుధవారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. కాగా, డిసెంబరు 8న జరిగిన హెలికాప్టర్‌ కూలిన ఘటనలో 14 మందిలో 13 మంది అదే రోజు మృతిచెందారు. తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన కెప్టెన్‌ వరుణ్‌ సింగ్‌ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్ప పొందుతూ ఈరోజు కన్నుమూశారు. 

కెప్టెన్‌ వరుణ్‌ సింగ్‌ మృతిపట్ల దేశ ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. అమరుల త్యాగాలను దేశం ఎప్పటికీ మరవదని అన్నారు. ఇండియన్‌ ఎయిర్‌ ఫోర్స్‌ కూడా కెప్టెన్‌ వరుణ్‌ సింగ్‌ మృతి పట్ల తమ ప్రగాఢ సంతాపాన్ని తెలిపింది. 

