‘మీ భార్య పాకిస్తాన్ జీతం తీసుకోవట్లేదా?’

దిస్‌పూర్‌: అస్సాం రాష్ట్రంలో అక్రమ బొగ్గు మైనింగ్ కు సంబంధించి ఎన్ ఫోర్స్ మెంట్ డైరెక్టరేల్(ఈడీ) దాడులు చేస్తున్న వేళ.. ఆ రాష్ట్ర సీఎం హిమాంత బిశ్వా, కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ గౌరవ్ గొగోయ్‌ల మధ్య మాటల యుద్ధం తారాస్థాయికి చేరింది. ఇది రాష్ట్ర అంశాలను వదిలి వ్యక్తిగత విమర్శలకు దారి తీసింది.

అక్రమ బొగ్గు మైనింగ్ మీ కనుసన్నల్లోనే..

‘అస్సాం బొగ్గు మైనింగ్ లో ఈడీ రూ. 1.58 కోట్లు సీజ్ చేసింది. తప్పుడు పత్రాలతో 1200 టన్నుల అక్రమ బొగ్గు మైనింగ్ ప్రతీరోజూ జరుగుతుంది. ఇదంతా సీఎం హిమాంత బిశ్వా కనుసన్నల్లోనే జరుగుతుంది’ అని ఎక్స్ లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ.

మీ పిల్లలకు భారత పౌరసత్వం లేదు.. ఎందుకు?

‘ ఏం మాట్లాడుతున్నావ్ గొగోయ్. మీ భార్య ఎలిజిబెత్ కోల్ బర్న్ గొగోయ్ పాకిస్తాన్ ఎన్జీవో సంస్థ నుంచి శాలరీ తీసుకోవడం నిజం కాదా.. మీ పిల్లలకు భారత పౌరసత్వం కూడా లేదు’ అంటూ మండిపడ్డారు సీఎం హిమాంత బిశ్వా శర్మ.

దేనికైనా రెడీ

దీనిపై కాంగ్రెస్ స్పందిస్తూ తన భార్య పాకిస్తాన్ నుంచి జీతం తీసుకుంటుందని, పిల్లలకు భారత పౌరసత్వం లేదనే వ్యాఖ్యలపై తాను బహిరంగ చర్చకు సిద్ధమన్నారు. ఇలా ఇరువురి నేతల మధ్య సోషల్ మీడియాలో మాటల యుద్ధం నడుస్తోంది.

⸻ Questions for the Hon’ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1.Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? https://t.co/a83u47Zq6L it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a…

Questions for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam



1) Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations of me and my wife being agents of an enemy country ?



2) Will you take questions on your own children and wife ?



3) Will the state police arrest those linked to coal mafia… https://t.co/KEhs4h9M1R

— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 27, 2025