Kaikala Satyanarayana : నాకెంతో ఇష్టమైన నటుడు.. కైకాల మరణంపై ప్రముఖుల సంతాపం

Dec 23, 2022, 08:57 IST
ప్రముఖ సీనియర్‌ నటుడు కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ మరణంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో తీవ్ర విషాదం నెలకొంది. గత కొంతకాలంగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న ఆయన శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజామున తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు.  1935 జులై 25న జన్మించిన కైకాల నటనపై ఆసక్తితో కాలేజీ రోజుల్లోనే ఎన్నో ప్రదర్శనలు ఇచ్చారు.‘సిపాయి కూతురు’లో తొలిసారి వెండితెరపై ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన ఆయన పౌరాణికం, జానపదం, కమర్షియల్‌.. ఇలా ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో హీరోగా, కమెడియన్‌గా, విలన్‌గా, క్యారెక్టర్‌ ఆర్టిస్టుగా మెప్పించారు. 2019లో ‘మహర్షి’ సినిమాలో చివరిసారిగా కనిపించారు.కైకాల మృతి పట్ల టాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. 

మా కుటుంబంతో కైకాలకు స్నేహ సంబంధాలు : బాలయ్య
‘‘కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారు ఆరు దశాబ్దాలు పాటు తెలుగు సినిమా రంగంలో పౌరాణిక, సాంఘిక, చారిత్రక, జానపద పాత్రల్లో నవరస నటనా సార్వభౌముడిగా తన వైవిధ్యమైన నటనతో అలరించారు. మా కుటుంబంతో కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారికి స్నేహ సంబంధాలు వున్నాయి. నాన్నగారితో కలిసి ఎన్నో సినిమాల కోసం పనిచేశారు.

నా చిత్రాల్లో కూడా మంచి పాత్రలు పోషించారు. మంచి నటుడిగానే కాకుండా పార్లమెంట్ సభ్యునిగా తనదైన ముద్రవేశారు. సినీ జీవితంలోనూ, ప్రజాజీవితంలోనూ ఎంతో బాధ్యతాయుతంగా ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. ఈ రోజు ఆయన మన మధ్య లేకపోవడం ఎంతో దురదృష్టకరం. ఆయన పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను’’ -నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ

