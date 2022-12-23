ప్రముఖ సీనియర్‌ నటుడు కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ మరణంతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో తీవ్ర విషాదం నెలకొంది. గత కొంతకాలంగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న ఆయన శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజామున తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. 1935 జులై 25న జన్మించిన కైకాల నటనపై ఆసక్తితో కాలేజీ రోజుల్లోనే ఎన్నో ప్రదర్శనలు ఇచ్చారు.‘సిపాయి కూతురు’లో తొలిసారి వెండితెరపై ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన ఆయన పౌరాణికం, జానపదం, కమర్షియల్‌.. ఇలా ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో హీరోగా, కమెడియన్‌గా, విలన్‌గా, క్యారెక్టర్‌ ఆర్టిస్టుగా మెప్పించారు. 2019లో ‘మహర్షి’ సినిమాలో చివరిసారిగా కనిపించారు.కైకాల మృతి పట్ల టాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

మా కుటుంబంతో కైకాలకు స్నేహ సంబంధాలు : బాలయ్య

‘‘కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారు ఆరు దశాబ్దాలు పాటు తెలుగు సినిమా రంగంలో పౌరాణిక, సాంఘిక, చారిత్రక, జానపద పాత్రల్లో నవరస నటనా సార్వభౌముడిగా తన వైవిధ్యమైన నటనతో అలరించారు. మా కుటుంబంతో కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారికి స్నేహ సంబంధాలు వున్నాయి. నాన్నగారితో కలిసి ఎన్నో సినిమాల కోసం పనిచేశారు.

నా చిత్రాల్లో కూడా మంచి పాత్రలు పోషించారు. మంచి నటుడిగానే కాకుండా పార్లమెంట్ సభ్యునిగా తనదైన ముద్రవేశారు. సినీ జీవితంలోనూ, ప్రజాజీవితంలోనూ ఎంతో బాధ్యతాయుతంగా ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. ఈ రోజు ఆయన మన మధ్య లేకపోవడం ఎంతో దురదృష్టకరం. ఆయన పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను’’ -నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ

Om Shanti

Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏🏼 My thoughts and prayers with the family 🙏🏼 — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) December 23, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022

Deeply Saddened to hear that Legendary actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu is no more. May his soul rest in peace and Strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/abTtF666ui — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) December 23, 2022

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru 💔

One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022

Very sad news! End of an era! Kaikala Satyanarayana garu is no more. Navarasa Nata Sarvabhowma.#Kaikala Satyanarayana pic.twitter.com/ZOrp3H4bGT — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) December 23, 2022

Deeply saddened waking up to the news of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu’s demise..He was my most favourite actor as I was growing up..fell in love with him in and as Ghatotkachudu❤️He will always be remembered for his versatility and his enormous contribution towards TFI..Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/h88N2WgQMQ — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) December 23, 2022

Saddened to know about the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. An absolute legend who immortalised many characters on our Telugu silver screen. Om Shanti — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) December 23, 2022

Rest in peace legend 💔#KaikalaSatyanarayana garu

We miss you for ever pic.twitter.com/remzBGxvrY — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 23, 2022