PM Narendra Modi Akshay Kumar Condolence On Singer KK Death: బాలీవుడ్‌ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో మరో విషాదం నెలకొంది. పాపులర్‌ ప్లేబ్యాక్‌ సింగర్‌ కేకే (కృష్ణకుమార్ కున్నత్) హఠాన్మరణం చెందారు. కోల్‌కతాలో ఓ స్టేజ్ షోలో పాల్గొన్న అనంతరం కేకే తాను బస చేస్తున్న హోటల్‌ గదిలో కుప్పకూలి మరణించినట్లు సమాచారం. కేకే తన ఆఖరి ప్రోగ్రాంకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోల‌ను సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 53 ఏళ్ల కేకే గత మూడు దశాబ్దాల్లో హిందీ, తమిళ, తెలుగు, కన్నడ, బెంగాలీ భాషల్లో అనేక హిట్‌ గీతాలను ఆలపించారు. కేకే హఠాన్మరణం మరణం పట్ల ప్రధాని మోదీతోపాటు బాలీవుడ్‌ హీరో అక్షయ్‌ కుమార్‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.



#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told. Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

'కేకేగా ప్రసిద్ధి చెందిన ప్రముఖ గాయకుడు కృష్ణకుమార్ కున్నాత్‌ అకాల మరణం దిగ్భ‍్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. ఆయన పాటలు అన్ని రకాల వయసుల వారికి అనేక రకాల భావోద్వేగాలను ప్రతిబింబించేలా చేశాయి. కేకే పాటలు మనకు ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుంటాయి. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు, అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం. ఓం శాంతి.' అని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 'కేకే హఠాన్మరణం వార్త విని చాలా షాక్‌కు గురయ్యాను. చాలా బాధగా ఉంది. తీరని లోటు ఇది. ఓం శాంతి.' అని అక్షయ్‌ కుమార్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు. వీరితోపాటు దర్శక నిర్మాత కరణ్‌ జోహార్‌, సింగర్స్‌ ప్రీతమ్‌, జుబిన్ నటియాల్, ఆర్మాన్‌ మాలిక్‌, శ్రేయ ఘోషల్ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…💔 the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

One and only . KK 😔 . — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) May 31, 2022

My deepest sincerest condolences. His golden, soulful voice echoes in all our hearts. Rest in peace dear #KK🙏🏻💔 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022