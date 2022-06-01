Singer KK Death: సింగర్‌ హఠాన్మరణంపై ప్రధాని మోదీ స్పందన..

Jun 01, 2022, 08:48 IST
PM Narendra Modi Akshay Kumar Condolence On Singer KK Death - Sakshi

PM Narendra Modi Akshay Kumar Condolence On Singer KK Death: బాలీవుడ్‌ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో మరో విషాదం నెలకొంది. పాపులర్‌ ప్లేబ్యాక్‌ సింగర్‌ కేకే (కృష్ణకుమార్ కున్నత్) హఠాన్మరణం చెందారు. కోల్‌కతాలో ఓ స్టేజ్ షోలో పాల్గొన్న అనంతరం కేకే తాను బస చేస్తున్న హోటల్‌ గదిలో కుప్పకూలి మరణించినట్లు సమాచారం. కేకే తన ఆఖరి ప్రోగ్రాంకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోల‌ను సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 53 ఏళ్ల కేకే గత మూడు దశాబ్దాల్లో హిందీ, తమిళ, తెలుగు, కన్నడ, బెంగాలీ భాషల్లో అనేక హిట్‌ గీతాలను ఆలపించారు. కేకే హఠాన్మరణం మరణం పట్ల ప్రధాని మోదీతోపాటు బాలీవుడ్‌ హీరో అక్షయ్‌ కుమార్‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
 

'కేకేగా ప్రసిద్ధి చెందిన ప్రముఖ గాయకుడు కృష్ణకుమార్ కున్నాత్‌ అకాల మరణం దిగ్భ‍్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. ఆయన పాటలు అన్ని రకాల వయసుల వారికి అనేక రకాల భావోద్వేగాలను ప్రతిబింబించేలా చేశాయి. కేకే పాటలు మనకు ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుంటాయి. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు, అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం. ఓం శాంతి.' అని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 'కేకే హఠాన్మరణం వార్త విని చాలా షాక్‌కు గురయ్యాను. చాలా బాధగా ఉంది. తీరని లోటు ఇది. ఓం శాంతి.' అని అక్షయ్‌ కుమార్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు. వీరితోపాటు దర్శక నిర్మాత కరణ్‌ జోహార్‌, సింగర్స్‌ ప్రీతమ్‌, జుబిన్ నటియాల్, ఆర్మాన్‌ మాలిక్‌, శ్రేయ ఘోషల్ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. 

చదవండి: సింగర్‌ కేకే హఠాన్మరణం: విరహ గీతాలతో కోట్ల హృదయాలను కొల్లగొట్టి..​

